Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
russia ukraine war

A Fearless Woman Used Sunflower Seeds To Tell Off Russians In Ukraine & The Video Is Intense​​

"What the f--- are you doing on our land with all these guns?"

Global Editorial Fellow
A woman tells off a Russian soldier in Ukraine. Right: a field of sunflowers.
@ukraine_world | Twitter, Oleksandr Kovalchuk | Dreamstime

An absolutely fearless Ukrainian woman is getting a ton of attention online, after she scolded a Russian soldier for setting foot in her country and gave him sunflower seeds for when he dies.

It's unclear who first recorded video of the woman ripping into the soldier, but one version has been watched more than 6 million times online.

The video shows the woman walking straight up to a Russian soldier and speaking her mind. What she said was kind of metal.

"You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f--- are you doing on our land with all these guns?" said the woman, according to a translation shared on Twitter.

"Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here," said the woman.

Although some of it is probably lost in translation, many took her words to mean that she wants sunflowers to sprout after the Russian troops are killed in battle in Ukraine.

Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine, so yeah it's a little dark — but not as dark as Russia invading Ukraine.

The video has spread widely online. A second video seemingly shot from the woman's perspective has also surfaced showing the same moment.

Exact details about the incident are still hard to find due to the chaos and misinformation that are swirling around the invasion, but people were quick to applaud her act of defiance.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early Thursday. Many Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries and many more have taken shelter against the violence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of halting his attack.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

russia ukraine war

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Says He's Russia's 'No. 1 Target' In The Attack On Kyiv

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine

As Russian troops pushed into Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday morning, Ukraine's president said that he is Russia's top target.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he's Russia's "number one target" in a video address early Friday, as translated by The Washington Post. He also said that his family is the No. 2 target on Russia's list.

Keep ReadingShow less
steven del duca

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Calls On The LCBO To Remove All Russian Vodka From Shelves

"Banning the sale of these products will prevent any further money from going to Russia."

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca making a speech, RIGHT: LCBO store in Barrhaven, Ottawa

@stevendelduca | Instagram, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca is calling on the LCBO to ban the sales of Russian vodka following the attack on Ukraine.

In a press release on Friday, Del Duca revealed he had written a letter to LCBO President and CEO George Soleas asking for immediate action.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Here's Why Russia Is Really Invading Ukraine & Why It Hasn't Triggered A World War

It has a lot to do with NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

@KremlinRussia_E | Twitter

After weeks of hinting at possibly invading Ukraine and building up troops at the border, Russia has finally made its move.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine by air, sea and land on Thursday, prompting world leaders to call him out and condemn him, especially after he tried to claim that he was doing it to defend Russia.

Keep ReadingShow less
doug ford

Ontario Is Ready To Assist Anyone Fleeing From Ukraine & Is Providing $300K In Aid

"The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep."

Doug Ford has made an announcement on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

fordnation | Twitter

The Ontario government has announced that it will be ready to assist anyone trying to flee Ukraine and will also be providing humanitarian aid.

In a press release on Thursday, the government said that Ontario will "be ready to assist anyone fleeing from Ukraine who is in need of settlement services."

Keep ReadingShow less