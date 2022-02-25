A Fearless Woman Used Sunflower Seeds To Tell Off Russians In Ukraine & The Video Is Intense
"What the f--- are you doing on our land with all these guns?"
An absolutely fearless Ukrainian woman is getting a ton of attention online, after she scolded a Russian soldier for setting foot in her country and gave him sunflower seeds for when he dies.
It's unclear who first recorded video of the woman ripping into the soldier, but one version has been watched more than 6 million times online.
The video shows the woman walking straight up to a Russian soldier and speaking her mind. What she said was kind of metal.
Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land]pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB— UkraineWorld (@UkraineWorld) 1645715832
"You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f--- are you doing on our land with all these guns?" said the woman, according to a translation shared on Twitter.
"Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here," said the woman.
Although some of it is probably lost in translation, many took her words to mean that she wants sunflowers to sprout after the Russian troops are killed in battle in Ukraine.
Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine, so yeah it's a little dark — but not as dark as Russia invading Ukraine.
The video has spread widely online. A second video seemingly shot from the woman's perspective has also surfaced showing the same moment.
\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0456\u0439\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0456 \u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0446\u0456\u0439\u043d\u0456 \u0432\u0456\u0439\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0456\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0456\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a.\u2028\u0412\u0456\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0456\u043b\u043a\u0443\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044f \u0437 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0456\u0439\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043c\u0456\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0457\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0456\u043d\u0446\u0456 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0456 \u0424\u0411 \u043c\u0456\u0441\u0446\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430.\u2028\u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0456\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0456\u0439\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0456\u0439\u0441\u044c\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0456\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0456\u0434\u0430\u0454 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044f,\u044f\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0439\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0456\u0441\u0442\u0456. \u2028\u0412\u0456\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0437\u2019\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043e 13:28.pic.twitter.com/Lp95AJu1Tk— \u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0422\u0435\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0430 (@\u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0422\u0435\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0430) 1645710664
Exact details about the incident are still hard to find due to the chaos and misinformation that are swirling around the invasion, but people were quick to applaud her act of defiance.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early Thursday. Many Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries and many more have taken shelter against the violence.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of halting his attack.