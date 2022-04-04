Russian Forces Reportedly Killed Hundreds Of Ukrainian Civilians & Here's How Canada Reacted
Harrowing images showing the bodies of Ukrainians have been circulating online.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A recent attack on Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces, and images of the aftermath, have sparked widespread condemnation across the world, including from top Canadian officials.
Harrowing graphic images have been circulating on social media — including some shared by Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba — showing the bodies of Ukrainians that have been reportedly killed by Russian forces retreating from the town of Bucha.
CTV News reports that Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedork estimates that over 300 residents have been killed, while others estimate the death toll to be at least 410. Photos from the town show bodies that have been lying in the streets for days, some on tipped-over bicycles or with grocery bags still in hand.
It prompted a firm response from Canada's top government officials, who condemned reports of civilian deaths.
"We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "[We] will continue to do everything we can to support the people of Ukraine."
"Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice."
We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable, and will continue to do everything we can to support the people of Ukraine. Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice.https://twitter.com/melaniejoly/status/1510620072104054791\u00a0\u2026— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1649006301
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called attention to the "horrific" images coming from Bucha and said that "the guilty must — and will — be brought to justice."
She also called the attacks "barbaric" and reiterated her support for Ukraine.
"We will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine and support them in their battle against this evil," said the deputy prime minister.
Canada and the world hold Vladimir Putin and his henchmen responsible for these barbaric attacks. We will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine and support them in their battle against this evil.— Chrystia Freeland (@Chrystia Freeland) 1649023380
Several other sitting ministers also commented on the recent attacks, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.
Joly joined the chorus of condemnation by describing the news of the murder of civilians as "shocking."
"Canada will not spare any effort, including investigations of war crimes, to ensure that those responsible are held to account," she said.
The news of the senseless murder of innocent civilians in Ukraine, including in Bucha, is shocking.\n\nCanada will not spare any effort, including investigations of war crimes, to ensure that those responsible are held to account.— M\u00e9lanie Joly (@M\u00e9lanie Joly) 1648994865
Anand shared a similar message, saying, "Canada strongly condemns the brutal murder of innocent civilians in Ukraine. We will continue to apply maximum pressure against the Russian regime and assist Ukraine through economic, humanitarian and military aid."
Since Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine in February, Canadians have shown solidarity with the nation via protests, while the government has provided military and humanitarian aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered an address to Canadian Parliament last month urging Canada to do more to help his country.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.