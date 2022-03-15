Editions

Zelenskyy Asked Trudeau To Imagine If Canada Was Bombed & The Speech Was So Powerful

"Can you imagine, you, your children, hearing all these severe explosions?"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Right: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a speech to Canada's House of Commons, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider what it would be like if Canada was being bombed by another country.

Zelenskyy was invited to speak in the House by Trudeau, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, after months of tension between the two nations.

As part of his virtual address, Zelenskyy asked the Canadian PM, "Can you imagine at 4 a.m. hearing bomb explosions, severe explosions?"

"Justin," said Zelenskyy, addressing Trudeau directly. "Can you imagine, you, your children, hearing all these severe explosions? Bombing of the airport? Bombing of the Ottawa airport?"

"Tens of other cities [being bombed] in your wonderful country. Can you imagine that?" said the Ukrainian president.

While asking for further aid and action from Canada, Zelenskyy outlined the realities he — and millions of other Ukrainian citizens — have been living with over the last 20 days.

"Cruise missiles falling down on your territory and your children are asking you, 'what happened?'" said Zelenskyy. "How can you explain to your children that full-scale aggression just happened in your country?"

He also asked Canadians to consider how it would feel if iconic and major Canadian hubs were being invaded or bombed, much like cities in Ukraine are.

"Imagine someone is laying siege to Vancouver. Can you just imagine that for a second?" pleaded the president. "This is exactly the situation our city of Mariupol is suffering right now."

Throughout, Trudeau could be seen nodding his head in understanding.

The Ukrainian leader also took a moment to thank Canada for its support up until this point but also urged leaders to do more to help his country deal with the ongoing conflict.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Canada has ordered sanctions on Russia, as well as provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

At the end of Zelenskyy's speech, Canadian MPs and Senators who were present in the House stood up to applaud and continued to clap for several minutes.

The address to Canadian parliament comes after Zelenskyy called Trudeau "a friend" and shared his appreciation for Canada as a whole.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

