Hundreds Of Canadians Have Now Been Added To Russia's 'Black List' & Here's Who's On It
The list was updated after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed Canada's House of Commons.
Hundreds of Canadian politicians and prominent Ukrainian-Canadians have now been added to Russia's "black list," following an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Canada's House of Commons.
On Tuesday, March 15, the Russian foreign ministry announced in a tweet that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand would prohibited from entering the Russian Federation.
It said the trio had been added to Russia's "black list" effective immediately.
The three Government of Canada officials are among the 313 Canadians who have are barred from the country as of Tuesday, as Canada continues to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and place sanctions on Russian officials.
In a statement on the same day, the Russian foreign ministry shared a list of the hundreds of Canadians on the so-called black list. It includes almost every single sitting member of Parliament, including the leaders of each major party.
\u0421 15 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441.\u0433. \u0432 \u00ab\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a\u00bb \u043b\u0438\u0446, \u043d\u0435\u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440-\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440 @JustinTrudeau , \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u043b \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b @melaniejoly \u0438 @AnitaAnandMP. \n\n https://is.gd/vCOmUb\u00a0pic.twitter.com/56wZXdnp2A— \u041c\u0418\u0414 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa (@\u041c\u0418\u0414 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa) 1647359139
A number of prominent Ukrainian-Canadians are also on the list, as well as Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's name was not on the March 15 list, but she has already been banned from Russia for several years.
The same day, U.S. President Joe Biden, the president's son Hunter Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and many more high profile Americans were also added to the list.
The statement from Russia says the move is in retaliation for the "Russophobic" moves made by Canada via sanctions on the top leaders in the country.
It describes Canada's actions as "hostile" and slammed Canada's "attacks" on what it calls "Russian diplomatic missions."
The statement and subsequent black list were shared around the same time that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Canada's House of Commons on Tuesday.
In a moving speech, he urged Canadian officials to consider taking stronger action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, while also thanking Canada for its support so far.
During the message, Zelenskyy urged Justin Trudeau to imagine what it would feel like if Canada was being bombed.
Since the invasion on February 24, Canada has supplied military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as ordered sanctions on Russia and top Russian officials.
