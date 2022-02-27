Editions

Canada's Airspace Is Now Closed To Russian Aircraft Operators Due To Attacks Against Ukraine

"We will hold Russia accountable."

The federal government has announced that Canada is no longer allowing Russian aircraft operators to fly in the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and the restriction is "effective immediately."

On Sunday, February 27, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra tweeted about the update.

"Effective immediately, Canada's airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators," he wrote. "We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine."

"All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin's aggression against Ukraine," Alghabra said, according to Transport Canada.

"The Government of Canada condemns Russia's aggressive actions and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine."

The closure includes the airspace over Canada's territorial waters and will remain active until further notice.

As well, on February 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

"Update: Canada will impose severe sanctions on President Putin, his Chief of Staff, and his Foreign Minister — the men who bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine," he tweeted.

He also said that the sanctions would extend to Belarus and its leaders for "abetting President Putin's invasion."

Trudeau said that Canada is supportive of removing Russia from the SWIFT payment system, which is "the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services," according to the company.

"This is in line with our commitment to impose steep costs on Russia — which would make it even more difficult for President Putin to finance his brutalities," the PM tweeted.

Trudeau has previously said that Russia's attack on Ukraine is the "greatest threat to European civility since World War II."

"President Putin's brazen disregard for international law, democracy and human life are a massive threat to security and peace around the world," he said.

