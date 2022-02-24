Deputy PM Freeland Just Shared An Emotional Message With The Ukrainian-Canadian Community
She comes from a Ukrainian background.
Canadian federal officials have just given an update on how the country will be responding to the "brutal and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine by Russia, and for Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland, it hits close to home.
"Today we woke up to a changed world," she said at a press conference on Thursday, February 24.
She said over 40 million people in Ukraine have sought nothing but peace and freedom and that the "horrific human cost" of the invasion is the direct responsibility of Vladimir Putin.
"History will judge President Putin as harshly as the world condemns him today," Freeland said. "Today, he cements his place in the ranks of the reviled European dictators who caused such carnage in the 20th century."
She went on to say that the response by Canada and our allies will be swift and that it will "bite."
"To my own Ukrainian-Canadian community let me say this," Freeland said before speaking in Ukrainian, which she then translated.
"Now is the time for us to be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine," she said.
"Canada understands what is at stake. We know that the people of Ukraine in fighting for their lives and for their sovereignty are fighting for us too. They are fighting for democracy and we stand with them."
In the same press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Russia's attack is the greatest threat to European stability since World War II.
"Together, we have made clear that aggression and violation of international law will not go unpunished," the PM said.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.