NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canada Just Welcomed The First Chartered Flight Of Ukrainians & More Are On The Way (PHOTOS)

328 people landed in Winnipeg.

Trending Staff Writer
Chrystia Freeland with a young boy. Right: Chrystia Freeland welcoming a woman.

Chrystia Freeland with a young boy. Right: Chrystia Freeland welcoming a woman.

MSU COMMS

Canada recently welcomed its first chartered flight of Ukrainians and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on hand to personally greet people.

According to a press release, on Monday, May 23, 328 Ukrainians arrived in Winnipeg. Canada has been working to secure charter flights for those who need help travelling as part of their commitment "to support those fleeing Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."

Freeland saying hello to a young child. Freeland saying hello to a young child. MSU COMMS

“Winnipeg has a proud history of welcoming Ukrainians and we know that these 328 newcomers will be embraced by their new communities," said Sean Fraser, who is the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

"We’ll continue to provide support for those fleeing Putin’s war before and after they arrive in Canada, and do everything we can to make them feel at home.”

A family in the airport. A family in the airport. MSU COMMS

Fraser also announced some details about the temporary income support measures that'll help Ukrainian nationals as well as their accompanying immediate family members who are in the country as part of the Canada Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET).

A person walking through the airport. A person walking through the airport. MSU COMMS

The program was launched in March and gives Ukrainians the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.

As well, they are eligible for work and study permits, meaning they can take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada.

Freeland welcoming a group of people. Freeland welcoming a group of people. MSU COMMS

The arrival of the chartered flight in Winnipeg was just the first of three that are currently in the works.

On May 29, a flight is scheduled to arrive from Poland with people approved through the CUAET program in Montreal as well as another on June 2 set to land in Halifax.

The program received over 241,000 CUAET applications. Of that, just over 112,000 were approved.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...