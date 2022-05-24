Canada Just Welcomed The First Chartered Flight Of Ukrainians & More Are On The Way (PHOTOS)
328 people landed in Winnipeg.
Canada recently welcomed its first chartered flight of Ukrainians and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on hand to personally greet people.
According to a press release, on Monday, May 23, 328 Ukrainians arrived in Winnipeg. Canada has been working to secure charter flights for those who need help travelling as part of their commitment "to support those fleeing Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."
Freeland saying hello to a young child. MSU COMMS
“Winnipeg has a proud history of welcoming Ukrainians and we know that these 328 newcomers will be embraced by their new communities," said Sean Fraser, who is the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
"We’ll continue to provide support for those fleeing Putin’s war before and after they arrive in Canada, and do everything we can to make them feel at home.”
A family in the airport. MSU COMMS
Fraser also announced some details about the temporary income support measures that'll help Ukrainian nationals as well as their accompanying immediate family members who are in the country as part of the Canada Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET).
A person walking through the airport. MSU COMMS
The program was launched in March and gives Ukrainians the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.
As well, they are eligible for work and study permits, meaning they can take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada.
Freeland welcoming a group of people. MSU COMMS
The arrival of the chartered flight in Winnipeg was just the first of three that are currently in the works.
On May 29, a flight is scheduled to arrive from Poland with people approved through the CUAET program in Montreal as well as another on June 2 set to land in Halifax.
The program received over 241,000 CUAET applications. Of that, just over 112,000 were approved.