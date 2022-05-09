Trudeau Made A Surprise Visit To Ukraine & Took A Walk Through Abandoned Ruins (PHOTOS)
The PM says he "saw firsthand the brutality of Putin’s illegal war."
Justin Trudeau recently paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person and witnessing firsthand what has been described as "the reckless brutality of Vladimir Putin’s illegal war."
The short trip was intended to be kept secret until the prime minister had returned home, but the news broke that he was visiting the country on Sunday, May 8.
During the visit, Trudeau met with Zelenskyy. The two leaders have been in regular contact since the Russian military invaded Ukraine in February, although this is the first time they have met privately in person since.
He also held a press conference, during which the Canadian government announced an additional $50 million in military assistance and the allocation of $25 million towards humanitarian aid in the region.
Update: The Canadian flag is once again flying over Canada\u2019s embassy in Kyiv. We raised it yesterday to symbolize the formal return of Canada\u2019s diplomatic presence in Ukraine. https://bit.ly/3P7TMMs\u00a0pic.twitter.com/3GiMrpQyWd— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1652103389
Trudeau, alongside Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, also visited the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine to mark its reopening.
There, they participated in a flag-raising ceremony, which was intended to "symbolize the formal return of Canada’s diplomatic presence in Ukraine."
The Canadian representatives also visited Irpin, Kyiv, a city that has faced relentless Russian shellfire. Photos from the trip show Trudeau standing among abandoned buildings and ruins.
In Irpin yesterday, we saw firsthand the brutality of Putin\u2019s illegal war. Russian forces have killed civilians, destroyed homes, and levelled entire neighbourhoods. Canada will make sure they\u2019re held accountable for the war crimes they\u2019re committing.\u00a0https://bit.ly/3KRpjyR\u00a0pic.twitter.com/ruqnnSKLIe— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1652109151
In a statement following his time in Irpin, Trudeau's office said, "Russian forces have terrorized and killed civilians and destroyed homes and neighbourhoods.
"At the same time, the Prime Minister also witnessed the strength and resilience of Ukrainians, and despite efforts by Russia, Kyiv still stands strong and proud today."
Sharing images from Irpin, the Canadian PM tweeted, "Canada will make sure [Russian forces are] held accountable for the war crimes they’re committing."
Global News reports that Trudeau also visited Bucha while in Ukraine, where Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians in a series of "egregious and appalling attacks."