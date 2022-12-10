Ukraine Shared Highlights Of Canada's Support & They're Thankful For 'Canadian Long Underwear'
The video caught Justin Trudeau's attention and he had a very Canadian response.
Ukraine made a highlight reel of Canada's support during the Russia-Ukraine war, including "Canadian long underwear," and it caught Justin Trudeau's attention.
In a tweet posted on December 9, 2022, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense shared a video of military aid provided by the federal government set to "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" by Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
"You think we forgot about Canada?! No, not like that… we forgot about CANADA?! Our primary league ally! The flesh and blood of our future Victory! Canada, we love you," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.
The video starts with a view of the Earth from space that zooms in on Canada and through the clouds, the Toronto skyline appears.
It also shows military planes being loaded with equipment and then Ukrainian troops using that equipment, including sniper rifles, howitzers and armoured vehicles.
"Canada has spent $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine but on these long, cold nights, what we're most grateful for is Canadian long underwear," the video said.
Following those words, the video cuts to vintage pictures of said garments, then a clip from Great White North, a recurring SCTV sketch featuring the fictional characters Bob and Doug McKenzie, about when to wear long underwear.
The video ends with, "Thank you, Canada!"
\u201cYou think we forgot about Canada?! No, not like that\u2026 we forgot about CANADA?! \nOur primary league ally! \nThe flesh and blood of our future Victory! Canada, we love you! \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Defense of Ukraine (@Defense of Ukraine) 1670590801
Trudeau responded to the video and tweeted a gif from a Great White North sketch with the caption, "Beauty, eh?"
Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand also replied to the tweet and said, "We love you back."
"All across our country, Canadians are flying Ukrainian flags on their house porches, car windows, and small businesses. With comprehensive military aid, we will continue to stand with you as you fight to defend your freedom and independence," Anand continued.
Following the invasion of Ukraine in February, Trudeau said that "Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine."
He also called on Russia to "cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country."
Earlier in the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Trudeau for his support and called the prime minister a "friend."
However, Zelenskyy recently took a harsh stance against a decision by Trudeau's government to give a one-time exemption to sanctions against Russia.
He said it could be perceived as a "manifestation of weakness."
