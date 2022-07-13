Zelenskyy Just Slammed Canada & Said Its Actions Are 'A Manifestation Of Weakness'
"What exceptions will [Russia] want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had some harsh words for Canada after a recent decision by the Canadian government.
A video released by the Ukrainian government shows Zelenskyy calling a recent exception to sanctions against Russia something that could be perceived as a "manifestation of weakness."
The one-time revocable decision by the federal government is allowing the Canadian company Siemens Canada to return a turbine to Russia, per CTV News.
The turbine was previously used in a pipeline that supplied Germany with Russian natural gas. It was sent to Canada for repair before sanctions against the Putin government were imposed.
"If a terrorist state can squeeze out such an exception to sanctions," said Zelenskyy in his video statement, "what exceptions will it want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?"
"This question is very dangerous."
Zelenskyy also revealed that the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs has summoned Canadian representatives to the country over the controversy.
Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources announced, and defended, the decision on July 9 in a public statement.
He also reaffirmed Canada's support for Ukraine, despite the sanction exception.
"We will be relentless in our support for Ukraine and its people, and unwavering in our commitment to punish the Russian regime," said the minister.
Wilkinson also drew attention to the fact that while many countries are in the middle of transitioning away from Russian energy sources, the process is still not completed.
"Absent a necessary supply of natural gas, the German economy will suffer very significant hardship and Germans themselves will be at risk of being unable to heat their homes as winter approaches," he said.
This is one of the first recent dust-ups between Ukraine and Canada, with the two leaders of both countries previously affirming their support for each other.
Zelenskyy has previously called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his "friend," while Trudeau has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.