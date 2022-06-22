Zelenskyy Told Canadian University Students They Can Help By Reminding Leaders Of The War
"Please don't become tired because of the war."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addressed students at the University of Toronto and other institutions across Canada on June 22, urging them not to allow leaders to forget about the war raging in Ukraine.
The event was hosted by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
In the Q&A portion, River Hoffos, a student from the University of Alberta, asked Zelenskyy what students could ask their political representatives to do to "best support" Ukraine's needs.
Zelenskyy responded, saying that Ukraine has "very efficient relations with Justin Trudeau" and that Canada is "helping as much as they can."
"We need weapon[s]. We need financial support. We need humanitarian support and we need permanent 24/7 sanction pressure," he explained.
Zelenskyy says it's important that Canadian students and those from other countries "pass on this message to their respective countries to pressure their political management to give Ukraine what it needs."
"This is the main idea – this is the main thing that all of you can do."
The leader acknowledged that "everyone becomes weary of war." Still, through action on social media, in conversations with friends and by attending rallies in support of Ukraine, awareness can be spread and maintained.
"With your actions, please do not allow anyone somewhere on the hierarchical bureaucratic corridors to forget about what's going on in Ukraine. To forget about war. Please don't become tired because of the war and with Ukrainian war. This is something that we need you for."
Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the country remains fighting for its freedom.