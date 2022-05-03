A Campaign Shows What Toronto Could Look Like If Under Attack Like Ukraine & It's Shocking
The campaign hopes to raise money for "Ukraine humanitarian and refugee effort."
A new shocking multimedia campaign by ad companies TANK Worldwide and Grey Canada shows what Toronto and other cities could look like if they were under attack like Ukraine.
TANK WW and Grey Canada released the campaign on May 2, 2022, which features images of iconic landmarks in Toronto, New York and Montreal to raise funds for the crisis.
The multimedia campaign allows users on feelwhatwefeel.com to toggle on the city's images and unveil what the major cities would look like in a war-torn environment.
Pedestrians can also use a QR code to access the "moving scenes on digital billboards at their transit stop," according to a press release.
Toronto's impactful image showcases a street view of the CN Tower and Union Station before and after a possible war.
The rendered images of the fake war in Toronto are shocking and show burning buildings, dishevelled streets and a child in a pink jacket walking hand in hand with an adult amid the chaos.
@TankWorldwide and @greygroup have released a heartbreaking multimedia project showcasing the impact of the war in Ukraine by creating images of what the destruction could look like in other major cities. 📹 | https://t.co/t023K21GOTpic.twitter.com/x41sQEg8bB
— Brooke Houghton (@BrookeHoughton0) May 3, 2022
Ukraine has been under attack from Russia since February 2022, when Russia initially launched its invasion and is still under threat.
TANK WW and Grey Canada created the pro bono campaign. The concept is based on the quote "Feel this: what we feel every day," from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to the Canadian Parliament on March 15, 2022.
"The quote inspired our team to show Canadians what it would look and feel like if we were under siege and our cities were being destroyed," said Marty Martinez, Chief Creative Officer of TANK WW.
Grey Canada's Executive Creative Director Mark Mason said, "as an industry we have a voice and a public platform, and therefore also an obligation to craft powerfully effective messages for good, that can have direct impact on human lives. In this case, for the people of Ukraine."
The campaign intends to raise money for the "Ukraine humanitarian and refugee efforts through Razom," a non-profit organization.