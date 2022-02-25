Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
russia ukraine war

Ukraine's President Zelensky Says He's Russia's 'No. 1 Target' In The Attack On Kyiv

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

Global Staff Writer
Ukraine's President Zelensky Says He's Russia's 'No. 1 Target' In The Attack On Kyiv
president.gov.ua

Russian troops were attacking Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday morning, leaving the Ukrainian president with little doubt that they'll try to topple his government and kill him in the days ahead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's Russia's "number one target" in a video address early Friday, as translated by the Washington Post. He also warned that Russia is sending sabotage teams into the city and that his wife and children are the No. 2 targets on Russia's kill list.

They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," warned Zelensky.

But he also assured the people of Ukraine that he has no plans to run or hide, reported Al Jazeera.

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

Zelensky offered to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about possibly declaring Ukraine a neutral country with no alliances. A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia would "analyze" the idea, but the country's foreign minister later described Zelensky's words as a lie, according to the Associated Press.

Citizens of Kyiv have been taking shelter in the subways amid gunfire, shelling and explosions throughout the city, the AP reports. The city is home to about 2.8 million people.


The attack on the capital comes on Day 2 of Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, where he claims to be targeting "Nazis" despite a lack of evidence.

The Ukrainian Defence Military has warned people to stay indoors and "make Molotov cocktails," which are homemade firebombs.

"Don't leave the house!" read the Facebook post.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the last time Kyiv was under such a large-scale attack was in 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the capital during World War II.

Ukraine still hasn't lost hope, though.

"Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin," tweeted Kuleba.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Russia Breached An Olympic Truce By Invading Ukraine & The IOC 'Strongly' Condemned The Move

The truce ends after the closing of the Paralympic Winter Games.

Vladimir Putin at a press conference; Russian Olympic Committee athletes going to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremonies.

Malivoja | Dreamstime, @olympic_russia | Instagram

The International Olympic Committee has condemned Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of breaching a truce that calls for peace during the Games.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," the organization said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less

Deputy PM Freeland Just Shared An Emotional Message With The Ukrainian-Canadian Community

She comes from a Ukrainian background.

@chrystiafreeland | Instagram, Photokvu | Dreamstime

Canadian federal officials have just given an update on how the country will be responding to the "brutal and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine by Russia, and for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, it hits close to home.

"Today we woke up to a changed world," she said at a press conference on Thursday, February 24.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Canadian Armed Forces Are 'Ready To Assist' Ukraine & Canada 'Will Respond Forcefully'

The government announced that military personnel are on standby and sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

@canadianforces | Instagram

Federal government officials have revealed that the Canadian Armed Forces are "ready to assist" after Ukraine was invaded by Russia and that Canada will "respond forcefully."

On February 24, federal ministers provided an update on the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, including new actions that have been taken against Russia and what could happen soon.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Russia Just Seized The Chernobyl Nuclear Plant & Ukraine Is Warning Of Possible 'Disaster'

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," a Ukrainian official said.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Joyfull | Dreamstime

Russia fought Ukraine for control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant on Thursday, in a high-risk move on Day 1 of its invasion.

Russian forces moved on the power plant from Belarus, marching through the radioactive exclusion zone around the disaster site before battling Ukrainian forces around the reactors, according to the New York Times.

Keep ReadingShow less