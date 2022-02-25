Ukraine's President Zelensky Says He's Russia's 'No. 1 Target' In The Attack On Kyiv
Russian troops were attacking Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday morning, leaving the Ukrainian president with little doubt that they'll try to topple his government and kill him in the days ahead.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's Russia's "number one target" in a video address early Friday, as translated by the Washington Post. He also warned that Russia is sending sabotage teams into the city and that his wife and children are the No. 2 targets on Russia's kill list.
They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," warned Zelensky.
But he also assured the people of Ukraine that he has no plans to run or hide, reported Al Jazeera.
"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."
Zelensky offered to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about possibly declaring Ukraine a neutral country with no alliances. A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia would "analyze" the idea, but the country's foreign minister later described Zelensky's words as a lie, according to the Associated Press.
Citizens of Kyiv have been taking shelter in the subways amid gunfire, shelling and explosions throughout the city, the AP reports. The city is home to about 2.8 million people.
The attack on the capital comes on Day 2 of Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, where he claims to be targeting "Nazis" despite a lack of evidence.
The Ukrainian Defence Military has warned people to stay indoors and "make Molotov cocktails," which are homemade firebombs.
"Don't leave the house!" read the Facebook post.
According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the last time Kyiv was under such a large-scale attack was in 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the capital during World War II.
Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete.— Dmytro Kuleba (@Dmytro Kuleba) 1645761427
Ukraine still hasn't lost hope, though.
"Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin," tweeted Kuleba.