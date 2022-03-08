'Proud' Ukrainian Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Are Aiming For The Biggest GoFundMe Drive Ever
Airbnb is going to help them house Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis is whipping up a record level of support for her homeland on GoFundMe, where she and husband Ashton Kutcher have raised millions of dollars in a matter of days.
Fans, well-wishers and celebrities have lined up to donate more than $18 million to Kunis' GoFundMe as of Tuesday, and they're not even one week into the campaign.
The famous couple launched the fundraiser on March 3 and set the goal for $30 million, with all that cash going toward humanitarian aid and help for refugees.
If they hit their goal, it'll become the second-biggest fundraiser in GoFundMe history, but they've still got plenty of time to beat the record of more than $45 million. They're already the fourth-largest fundraiser ever on the platform.
"Today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," said Kunis in a video posted to GoFundMe's YouTube channel.
Kunis was born in Ukraine when it was under the control of the Soviet Union, and her parents moved her to the United States when she was a girl.
The That 70's Show actors have already chipped in $3 million of their own money for the fundraiser, and they continue to promote it online.
"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety," Kunis is quoted as saying in the description. "Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away."
Money from the campaign will go to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, "two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most," according to the post.
Kutcher reposted the video to his Instagram, where a bunch of other deep-pocketed celebrities have shown their support for the couple's fundraiser.
Two people gave anonymous $2.5-million donations, while several others have given six-figure amounts to the cause, according to GoFundMe.
Reese Witherspoon even commented under the video: "donating now! 🇺🇦."
Since then, the couple posted an update video, thanking everyone for helping them reach the halfway point.
"We want to say thank you to each and every single one of you. It's been an incredible past 48 hours," said Kunis.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, triggering a major exodus of people from the country.
The United Nations says an estimated 2 million people have already fled, and that number is expected to double up to 4 million.
More than half of the refugees are currently taking shelter in Poland.