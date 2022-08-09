NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ashton kutcher

Ashton Kutcher Is 'Lucky To Be Alive' After A Vasculitis Fight & Here's What It Does To You

He almost lost a few of his senses!

Global Staff Writer
Ashton Kutcher. Right: Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher. Right: Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis.

@aplusk | Instagram

Ashton Kutcher just revealed that he's recovered from a scary battle with vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease that made it hard to live a normal life and threatened his career.

The That '70s Show actor opened up about his struggle with the disease during an appearance on the show Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which was shared in an exclusive preview by Access Hollywood.

"Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, and knocked out all my equilibrium," Ashton told Grylls during the show.

"It took like a year to build it all back up."

The actor says he's "lucky to be alive" and he's "all good now," although it's been a tough journey.

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again. I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again'," said Kutcher.

Vasculitis, also known as angiitis, happens when the body's blood vessels are inflamed, according to Nord's rare disease patient association.

In Individuals suffering from vasculitis, the swelling narrows and causes damage to the walls of their blood vessels. Because blood can't flow easily, it causes blood clots, organ failure and blockages.

"As a result, there may be restriction of oxygenated blood supply to certain tissues (ischemia), potentially resulting in pain, tissue damage, and, in some cases, malfunction of certain affected organs," says the rare disease database.

According to the American College of Rheumatology, there are many kinds of vasculitis, and the cases can range from mild to life-threatening.

If cases are detected early enough, they can be treated to prevent permanent damage and more severe forms of vasculitis.

Symptoms of the disease include:

  • Shortness of breath and cough
  • Fever
  • Weight loss
  • Fatigue
  • Numbness or weakness of hands or feet
  • Red spots, lumps and sores on the skin
  • Rashes.

Kutcher confirmed that he's "all good" and "moving on" in a tweet posted after the release of the show's preview.

He's doing so good that he even plans to participate in the 2022 NY Marathon.

Although the disease is rare, Kutcher isn't the only Hollywood figure to face it.

Actor-director Harold Ramis also suffered from vasculitis and died of complications related to the illness in 2014, reported CNN.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...