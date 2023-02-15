'Your Place Or Mine' Star Wesley Kimmel Shared The 'Fun' Way He Bonded With Ashton Kutcher
He also called Reese Witherspoon his "mentor."
Wesley Kimmel, who stars in the new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine says it wasn't hard getting into character for the film because of all the similarities the two of them have.
The teen actor plays Jack, the son of Reese Witherspoon's character Debbie, in the film and he had nothing but great things to say about her and fellow co-star Ashton Kutcher.
"Reese is incredible. She's hard-working, [and] generous. She was an amazing mentor to me," Kimmel tells Narcity.
The film is about single mom Debbie who swaps homes with her longtime best friend Peter (Ashton Kutcher) so she can take a course in New York.
That leaves Peter in L.A., taking care of Jack, which means Kimmel got to spend a lot of time filming with the No Strings Attached actor.
"Well, he's [Kutcher] like smart and funny and he knows something about everything," Kimmel says. "It was incredible just to watch him."
Kimmel says a stand-out memory from filming involves Ashton Kutcher and a hockey game.
"I really loved when Ashton took me, Jack, Wade and Evan to the hockey game because we were at an actual (Los Angeles) Kings game," he shared.
"And we got on the Jumbotron, we watched the game, the King lost, but it was just still such a fun experience. And we got to like, go in behind the scenes and go up this giant cargo elevator. See some of the actual Kings. So it was fun."
As for his character Jack, Kimmel says there are so many similarities that it made the role a perfect fit.
"We share like the same allergies, we both used to have friendship issues. So it was very easy to become Jack because we were basically the same."
Kimmel says he even shares a similar relationship with his mom as the one depicted in the movie.
"My mom is not as so much a helicopter mom, as Debbie is but yeah, she's still protective of me."
Kimmel stars in the rom-com alongside Kutcher, Witherspoon, Zoe Chao, Jesse Williams and Tig Notaro.
Your Place or Mine is available on Netflix.