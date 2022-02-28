Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ukraine russia war

Ukraine's Death Toll Hits Over 350 & Half A Million People Have Already Fled Their Homes

Countries like Poland have kilometre-long lines of people fleeing from Ukraine at their borders.

Global Staff Writer
​Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kyiv

Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kyiv

@Denys_Shmyhal | Twitter

Ukraine's death toll is climbing every day as the attack by Russia continues.

Monday marks day five since Russia launched its deadly attack on Ukraine, and since then, it's been confirmed that at least 352 civilians have lost their lives, of which 14 were children.

Ukraine's health ministry released the number, but they warned that the actual number of casualties is likely far higher but won't be confirmed until later, reported Al Jazeera.

In addition to the casualties, The health ministry also released that 1,684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded since the attacks launched on Thursday.

On the other hand, The UN released a report which stated that at least 376 civilians had been killed so far, but they also warned that the actual number of casualties was likely a lot higher.

The UN initially reported on Monday that 368,000 Ukrainians had fled from their homes and were attempting to cross borders into neighbouring countries but updated that number to half a million people later that same day.

The UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi tweeted that "More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries."

The UN report states that "At the Ukraine-Poland border, local media outlets report at least 15 km-long lines of people trying to cross."

"According to the UNHCR, at least 368,000 people have already crossed into neighbouring countries – more than 115,000 have arrived in Poland alone – with millions more expected to flee the country in the coming days."

The president of The Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu shared how the country is preparing for the influx of refugees entering from Ukraine in the days to come.

"First, [Ukrainian] citizens arrive in [Moldova], with over 4000 crossings today. The govt has deployed temporary placement centers near Palanca and Ocnița. Our borders are open for [Ukrainian] citizens who need safe transit or stay," read her tweet.

The UN also reported that the instability in the region has also caused disturbances in the supply chain, causing food shortages in certain parts of Ukraine.

It's been estimated that 400,000 people in Ukraine will face food insecurity at a moderate to severe level. This number, too, may rise.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ukraine protests

Protests Are Happening In Support Of Ukraine All Over Canada & The Photos Are So Moving

Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and many more cities saw rallies!

Protestors gather in Victoria, B.C. (left) and Fredericton, N.B. (right).

GraceALore | Twitter, AndyFillmoreHFX | Twitter

Protests in support of Ukraine took place across Canada this weekend after the eastern European nation was invaded by Russia last week.

On February 24, Russian forces launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after many months of tension between the two nations and NATO powers like the U.K., U.S., and Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Putin Put Russian Nuclear Forces On 'Special Alert' As Ukraine Tension Escalates

The EU has responded by applying even more sanctions on Russia.

Russian military weapons in Moscow for the 69th anniversary of Victory Day (WWII).

Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime

The West has poked the bear, and now nuclear forces are being put on the table.

Putin has ordered for Russian nuclear forces to be put on "special alert" on Sunday because of "aggressive statements" and heavy economic sanctions from the West in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Here's Why Russia Is Really Invading Ukraine & Why It Hasn't Triggered A World War

It has a lot to do with NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

@KremlinRussia_E | Twitter

After weeks of hinting at possibly invading Ukraine and building up troops at the border, Russia has finally made its move.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine by air, sea and land on Thursday, prompting world leaders to call him out and condemn him, especially after he tried to claim that he was doing it to defend Russia.

Keep ReadingShow less
doug ford

Ontario Is Ready To Assist Anyone Fleeing From Ukraine & Is Providing $300K In Aid

"The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep."

Doug Ford has made an announcement on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

fordnation | Twitter

The Ontario government has announced that it will be ready to assist anyone trying to flee Ukraine and will also be providing humanitarian aid.

In a press release on Thursday, the government said that Ontario will "be ready to assist anyone fleeing from Ukraine who is in need of settlement services."

Keep ReadingShow less