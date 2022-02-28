Ukraine's Death Toll Hits Over 350 & Half A Million People Have Already Fled Their Homes
Countries like Poland have kilometre-long lines of people fleeing from Ukraine at their borders.
Ukraine's death toll is climbing every day as the attack by Russia continues.
Monday marks day five since Russia launched its deadly attack on Ukraine, and since then, it's been confirmed that at least 352 civilians have lost their lives, of which 14 were children.
Ukraine's health ministry released the number, but they warned that the actual number of casualties is likely far higher but won't be confirmed until later, reported Al Jazeera.
In addition to the casualties, The health ministry also released that 1,684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded since the attacks launched on Thursday.
On the other hand, The UN released a report which stated that at least 376 civilians had been killed so far, but they also warned that the actual number of casualties was likely a lot higher.
The UN initially reported on Monday that 368,000 Ukrainians had fled from their homes and were attempting to cross borders into neighbouring countries but updated that number to half a million people later that same day.
The UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi tweeted that "More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries."
More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.— Filippo Grandi (@Filippo Grandi) 1646044931
The UN report states that "At the Ukraine-Poland border, local media outlets report at least 15 km-long lines of people trying to cross."
"According to the UNHCR, at least 368,000 people have already crossed into neighbouring countries – more than 115,000 have arrived in Poland alone – with millions more expected to flee the country in the coming days."
The president of The Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu shared how the country is preparing for the influx of refugees entering from Ukraine in the days to come.
First\u00a0\u00a0citizens arrive in\u00a0,\u00a0with over 4000 crossings today. The govt has deployed temporary placement centers near Palanca and Ocni\u021ba. Our borders are open for\u00a0\u00a0citizens who need safe transit or stay.pic.twitter.com/F0NsQcKx02— Maia Sandu (@Maia Sandu) 1645714045
"First, [Ukrainian] citizens arrive in [Moldova], with over 4000 crossings today. The govt has deployed temporary placement centers near Palanca and Ocnița. Our borders are open for [Ukrainian] citizens who need safe transit or stay," read her tweet.
The UN also reported that the instability in the region has also caused disturbances in the supply chain, causing food shortages in certain parts of Ukraine.
It's been estimated that 400,000 people in Ukraine will face food insecurity at a moderate to severe level. This number, too, may rise.