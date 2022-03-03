Justin Trudeau Was Thanked By Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy For His 'Leadership'
The PM said Canada and the world stand with Zelenskyy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was thanked by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his "leadership" against Russia.
After the two leaders spoke to each other on the phone on March 2, Zelenskyy tweeted about the conversation he had with Trudeau.
"Talked to [Justin Trudeau]. Thanked him for the leadership in imposing anti-Russian sanctions," the president said.
He also said that he told Trudeau about the need to expand restrictive measures against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
"The bombing of civilians in Ukraine must be stopped immediately," Zelenskyy said.
According to a readout of the call shared by the prime minister's office, Zelenskyy also welcomed Canada's announcement of increased military support.
On February 28, Trudeau said that Canada would supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition in addition to three previous shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment sent to the country.
Before that, on February 24, National Defence Minister Anita Anand revealed that the Canadian Armed Forces are "ready to assist" in the region and that 3,400 military personnel have been placed on standby to deploy to the NATO Response Force if needed.
During the call with Zelenskyy, Trudeau reiterated his support for the Ukrainian people and said he will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for the invasion.
The leaders also discussed additional ways that Canada can support Ukraine in the immediate future.
After the call, Trudeau tweeted about the conversation and said he applauded Zelenskyy's leadership and the courage of Ukrainians.
"Volodymyr, Canada and the world stand with you – and call for an immediate end to President Putin's illegal attacks that have resulted in the deaths of civilians," the PM said.
Trudeau has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine the "greatest threat to European stability since World War II" and he said that the situation "is unlikely to end quickly."