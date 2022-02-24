Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Canadian Armed Forces Are 'Ready To Assist' Ukraine & Canada 'Will Respond Forcefully'

The government announced that military personnel are on standby and sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

Trending Staff Writer
The Canadian Armed Forces Are 'Ready To Assist' Ukraine & Canada 'Will Respond Forcefully'
@canadianforces | Instagram

Federal government officials have revealed that the Canadian Armed Forces are "ready to assist" after Ukraine was invaded by Russia and that the country will "respond forcefully."

On February 24, federal ministers provided an update on the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, including new actions that have been taken against Russia and what could happen soon.

"I can confirm that Canadian Armed Forces are ready to assist with the whole of government efforts in the region," said Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.

Canada has also provided lethal and non-lethal equipment that, Anand revealed, has arrived "in time to be effective and useful."

"We have also placed 3,400 military personnel across all branches of the service on standby to deploy to the NATO Response Force should they be required," she said.

During that update on February 24, Justin Trudeau spoke about the conflict and was asked if the west is at war and if Canada is prepared to fight.

"We will respond forcefully to make sure that Russia fails, that Russia does not benefit from having invaded Ukraine," he said.

He also noted that Russia will be met "firmly and forcefully" with a response to punish the country's government for its actions against Ukraine.

Trudeau revealed that the federal government is also imposing "severe sanctions" on Russia, targeting 58 individuals and entities including members of the Russian elite, major Russian banks and members of the Russian Security Council.

"These sanctions are wide-reaching. They will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites and limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion," the PM said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Russia Just Launched A 'Full-Scale Invasion' Of Ukraine & Hinted At Its Nuclear Weapons

Putin warned of "consequences you have never faced" to whoever would try to stop Russia.

President of Russia, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine | YouTube

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a "special military operation" would take place in Ukraine early Thursday, although Ukraine's foreign minister had a different term for it, calling it a "full-scale invasion."

Keep ReadingShow less

Russia Launched A Military Attack On Ukraine Overnight & Here's How Canada Responded

"Russia's actions will be met with severe consequences."

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, KremlinRussia_E | Twitter

Canada has responded after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, with President Vladimir Putin reportedly warning that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

CBC News reports that Russian military vehicles have started moving into Ukraine and that significant explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital, and near Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the west.

The Russian military has also reportedly claimed to have entirely taken out Ukraine's air defences and the Ukrainian air space has been declared an active conflict zone by European officials.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Trudeau Is Ending The Emergencies Act & Says There Will Be An Official Review

He says we need to understand what caused this “threat to our democracy.”

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Justin Trudeau is ending the Emergencies Act in Canada now that Freedom Convoy blockades and occupations have quieted across the country.

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 23, the prime minister announced that after careful consideration, "the situation is no longer an emergency."

Keep ReadingShow less

A Man Just Reported On Russia-Ukraine In 6 Different Languages & Twitter Is In Awe (VIDEO)

The Duolingo owl was very impressed!

PhilipinDC | Twitter

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is hella confusing, but luckily there's one reporter who can easily explain it all in six different languages.

Yeah, we said six.

Keep ReadingShow less