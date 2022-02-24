The Canadian Armed Forces Are 'Ready To Assist' Ukraine & Canada 'Will Respond Forcefully'
The government announced that military personnel are on standby and sanctions have been imposed on Russia.
Federal government officials have revealed that the Canadian Armed Forces are "ready to assist" after Ukraine was invaded by Russia and that the country will "respond forcefully."
On February 24, federal ministers provided an update on the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, including new actions that have been taken against Russia and what could happen soon.
"I can confirm that Canadian Armed Forces are ready to assist with the whole of government efforts in the region," said Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.
Canada has also provided lethal and non-lethal equipment that, Anand revealed, has arrived "in time to be effective and useful."
"We have also placed 3,400 military personnel across all branches of the service on standby to deploy to the NATO Response Force should they be required," she said.
During that update on February 24, Justin Trudeau spoke about the conflict and was asked if the west is at war and if Canada is prepared to fight.
"We will respond forcefully to make sure that Russia fails, that Russia does not benefit from having invaded Ukraine," he said.
He also noted that Russia will be met "firmly and forcefully" with a response to punish the country's government for its actions against Ukraine.
Trudeau revealed that the federal government is also imposing "severe sanctions" on Russia, targeting 58 individuals and entities including members of the Russian elite, major Russian banks and members of the Russian Security Council.
"These sanctions are wide-reaching. They will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites and limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion," the PM said.
