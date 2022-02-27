Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Are Going To Match Up To $1M In Donations For Ukrainian Refugees
They money will be used to provide shelter, water, food and safety.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are encouraging people to donate to those being forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, and they're putting some serious money up as well.
On Saturday, February 26, Reynolds and Lively both took to their social media accounts to share that they will be matching donations to USA for UNHCR, which is the United Nations Refugee Agency that "helps and protects refugees and people displaced by violence, conflict and persecution," according to its website.
Donations are used to provide shelter, water, food, safety and protection to those who need it.
"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries," Reynolds said on Twitter. "They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support."
Lively shared a similar message on her accounts.
"@VancityReynolds & I are doubling every $ donated to @UNRefugeeAgency up to $1,000,000 click below if you can join us @UNRefugeeAgency is on the ground providing lifesaving aid, & working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for the 50,000+ who were just forced to flee," she tweeted on February 26.
"UNHCR is on the ground," says the organization. "Your compassionate support can help provide emergency supplies, lifesaving care and protection the moment Ukrainian families are forced to flee for their lives."
"You will help children, women and men displaced by violence in Ukraine know they are not alone at the most devastating moment of their lives."
Reynolds and Lively have been generous with their donations in the past, including donating to the Ottawa Food Back in 2020.
"Blake and I are so happy to give back to a country that's given us so much," he said about the gesture. "I happily have Canada running through my blood. I used to live in Ottawa (in Vanier). It holds a special place in my heart."
