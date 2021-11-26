Trending Tags

Ryan Reynolds Said His 'Home Of BC' Is Facing A Crisis & He Donated To Help

Ryan Reynolds is sending love to his home province of B.C., as it deals with flooding and devastation caused by extreme weather conditions.

The actor never hides his love for his Canadian home. He grew up in Vancouver and still shouts out his hometown on a regular basis.

While it's normally more lighthearted and teasing, this post was concerning the serious and tragic situation in B.C. right now.

He posted on his Instagram story and Twitter account to get the word out.

After explaining the circumstances the province is facing, he said that he and his spouse, Blake Lively, donated to the Red Cross to help with relief efforts.

He also encouraged others to do the same. With his huge audience on both platforms, this could make a massive difference in terms of the rebuilding effort.

B.C. is still in a state of emergency, and although some evacuated cities are letting people return, it's only under strict rules.

The city of Abbotsford is dealing with intense flooding and had to implement a water advisory because it's not safe for residents to use.

People in Abbotsford also faced extreme losses to investments and livestock during the flooding.

Highways are undergoing repairs now, and multiple people have been found dead in the mudslides that occurred.

While just beginning the recovery process, people have been also asked to prepare their emergency kits and to get ready to evacuate again if needed.

This preparation is recommended while B.C. gets hit by a series of more storms, bringing even more rain to already flooded areas.

