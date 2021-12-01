Trending Tags

Ryan Reynolds Made The Cutest Video For A BC Boy With Cancer & He Just Got An Update On Him

"He has a blackbelt in Brody!"

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds never shies away from supporting his "home of B.C.", and all the people within it. Sometimes this means trolling his hometown to no end, but other times it's just straight-up sweet.

In November, he tweeted a message of support, calling for people to donate to help the province recover from the extreme weather and flooding it has been facing.

A reply to his tweet made for a heartwarming moment though, as it was an update for Reynolds that a young fan he made a video for earlier this year is doing well, after receiving some good news about his cancer.*

The boy, named Brody, is a huge fan of Reynolds, and in a video with his mom talked about how much they loved watching Deadpool as a way to cheer themselves up.

In the video, the mom and son said that Reynolds is their favourite actor because he's Canadian and super funny.

Brody was battling Hodgkin's lymphoma and Crohn's disease and was consistently travelling from Prince George to Vancouver to go to the children's hospital last year.

Brody's mom said in the video that, on the hard days, they watch Deadpool and it brings out their funny sides.

Reynolds stepped up to the plate, like he usually does, and made a video responding to the family, sending his love.

"I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately, but you know something, Brody? You're just the man for the job," he said in the video.

Months have gone by since this super sweet video was made, and Reynolds seems just as touched by the good news, replying: "Happy to hear Brody is doing well. He has a blackbelt in Brody."

*This article has been updated.

