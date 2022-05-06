Ryan Reynolds Shares His Parenting Style With Blake Lively & Who 'Runs The Show'
This might be the cutest thing he has ever said about Blake!
Netflix just released an exclusive clip of Ryan Reynolds, teasing his upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, and he took it as an opportunity to gush about Blake Lively.
Reynolds shared insight into their parenting style, and who really runs the show in their relationship. Spoiler alert: it is so not him.
The celebrity couple are always doing next-level cute things and recently wowed fans with their Met Gala looks. Reynolds talking about his wife in this interview with David Letterman might be the cutest thing yet though.
Letterman asked Reynolds who really runs the show in their house, and he responded that "Blake runs the show."
There wasn't even a moment of hesitation — making the response even sweeter.
Ryan Reynolds on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman'Netflix | YouTube
"I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her," he added.
Then Letterman asked what would happen if Lively went to visit her family, and left Reynolds to take care for their children — ages 7, 5, and 2 — alone.
He first joked that he wouldn't let her go and see her family, but then answered honestly.
"If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first," he said.
"And then there would be, with three girls, so, that division of labour is very important," he added.
Clearly, they split the parenting duties pretty evenly, as three young girls is presumably a lot to handle for just one person.
The full episode of the show will be aired on Netflix on May 20.