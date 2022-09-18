Blake Lively Showed Off Her Pregnant Belly Alongside Some Very Famous Faces (PHOTOS)
It's baby number four for her and hubby Ryan Reynolds!
Blake Lively took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump along with a fiery message.
On Saturday, September 17, the actress and mom of three daughters with Ryan Reynolds shared sweet snaps of herself with family and friends and thanked those respecting her privacy while putting those who don't on blast.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she wrote.
"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," she continued. "You have all the power against them."
"And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb," she concluded.
In her carousel of pictures, Lively can be seen wearing a one-piece red bathing suit lounging poolside with hubby Reynolds, posing for a selfie and snapping a pic with her bestie Taylor Swift, among other pictures.
This will be the fourth child for the pair, who will join big sisters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
Lively also posted pictures from the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York, where she initially debuted her bump on Thursday, September 15, rocking a sparkly gold mini dress.
In 2021, Reynolds announced via social media that he'd be taking a "sabbatical" from movie making to spend more quality time with his family.
While the Canadian celeb hasn't said anything about his wife's pregnancy as yet, in the past, he has spoken about how much he loves being a "girl dad."
"Oh my god, I would not have it any other way," he said in an interview with Access about having three daughters late last year. "When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was going to be a boy."
Will baby No. 4 be yet another girl for the pair? Only time will tell!
