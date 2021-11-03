Trending Tags

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Just Opened Up About Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' From Movies

What a sweet man. 🥲

Ryan Reynolds Just Opened Up About Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' From Movies
@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds recently announced that he's taking a "sabbatical" from movie making and he's just opened up about why he's looking forward to a break.

The Vancouver-born celeb attended an awards event on Monday, November 1, where he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) about his decision.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," Reynolds explained. "You know, you don't really get that time back."

Reynolds posted about taking a break on Instagram a few weeks ago after wrapping on his new movie, Spirited.

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making," he wrote at the time. "I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.

As well as spending quality time with Blake and their three daughters, Reynolds has also been enjoying cheering on the Welsh Wrexham A.F.C. football team (soccer, to us Canucks) that he co-owns with pal Rob McElhenney.

