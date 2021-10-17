Trending Tags

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Said He’s Taking A ‘Sabbatical’ From Movies & Blake Trolled Him Instantly

Relationship goals, tbh.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Bad news ahead, Canada! Ryan Reynolds just announced that he'll be taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's not clear how long for.

On Saturday, October 16, the Vancouver-born Hollywood star posted on his Instagram about the break, and of course, his wife Blake Lively immediately roasted him, commenting that "Michael Caine did it first."

The comment was in reference to rumours that Caine was going to retire, but he has since tweeted that he's still in the game.

Reynolds just wrapped on the movie Spirited, in which he co-stars with Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell.

"I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists," he wrote. "These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

While we're not entirely sure how long he'll be stepping away from the big screen, we look forward to seeing what he does next, as well as many more ridiculous antics between him and Lively. Love ya, guys!

Michael Bublé Heard Ryan Reynolds Sing & It Took Him A 'Solid Week' To Get Over It (VIDEO)

The Canadian bromance is real.

michaelbuble | TikTok, vancityreynolds | TikTok

We love nothing more than to see Canadian celebs bonding over social media, and this latest TikTok video exchange between Michael Bublé and fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is proof that the bromance is real.

It all started on September 13, when Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his account taking on the latest TikTok challenge where users put their harmonizing skills to the test by performing renditions of the hit song "Grace Kelly" by Mika.

Ryan Reynolds Just Sent A Heart-Warming Message To An Edmonton Woman With Terminal Cancer

Dan Levy and Colin Mochrie also had sweet messages for her.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

An Edmonton woman with terminal cancer just received the most wonderful video messages from Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy and a slew of other Canadian celebs.

On Monday, September 13, Twitter user Julie Rohr, who recently moved to hospice for her battle with a rare form of cancer called Leiomyosarcoma, was sent a message by Dan Levy.

Justin Bieber Is The Last Canadian Celebrity That People Say They'd Share A Suitcase With

But it's no surprise that a true Canadian heartthrob topped the list.

@justinbieber | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

It seems that while he's a megastar, Justin Bieber isn't the ideal travel companion for a lot of Canadians.

A survey by luggage company Samsonite Canada asked people which Canuck celeb they'd most like to share a suitcase with while on vacation and Bieber came in last place, with only 7.4% of respondents saying they'd share one with him.

9 New Juicy Details You Never Knew About 'Gossip Girl'

XOXO.
GossipGirlFeed

I for one was ob-sessed with 'Gossip Girl' when I was younger. The books, the spin-off books (HELLO IT GIRL series), and of course, the incredible show that caused half of teen girls to buy headbands and give a shit about New York City. 

It's hard to believe it's been a whole 10 years since season 1 debuted and quite frankly I refuse to refer to myself or Blake Lively as old. 'Gossip Girl' will stand the test of time as one of the best teen dramas of old time. You heard me, Pretty Little Liars. Of ALL time. 

