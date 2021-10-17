Ryan Reynolds Said He’s Taking A ‘Sabbatical’ From Movies & Blake Trolled Him Instantly

In honour of its 10th birthday, the cast of 'Gossip Girl' - minus Penn Badgley aka Dan Humphrey who refused because he's the Loneliest Boy IRL too - sat down to discuss never before heard details about our favourite franchise with Vanity Fair.
1. Blake Lively almost didn't play Serena because she wanted to quit acting and go to college
Hard to think that 'Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants' was almost the biggest franchise Blake would be in, but it's true. She had wanted to go to college the year before but deferred acceptance because of her career.
Blake remembers turning the show execs down: “I said, ‘No, I want to go to college. Thank you, though. Then they [Schwartz and Savage] said, ‘Okay, you can go to Columbia [University] one day a week. After the first year [of the show], it’ll quiet down. Your life will go back to normal and you can start going to school. We can’t put it in writing, but we promise you can go.’
"So that’s why I said, ‘Okay. You know what? I’ll do this.’ Meanwhile, the show only sky-rocketed, causing Blake to kiss college goodbye. “This is advice to anyone: when they say, ‘We promise, but we can’t put it in writing,’ there’s a reason they can’t put it in writing. The show didn't slow down."
2. Leighton Meester traded her blonde hair for the role of Blair
Show creator Josh Schwartz remembers Leighton's audition fondly. “She came in and she was really funny, and really smart and played vulnerable. But there was one problem: she was blonde," Schwartz said. "And Blake was blonde, obviously; Serena had to be blonde. So, [Leighton] went to the sink and dyed her hair. She wanted it.’”
3. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a low key cameo
"For the money" says the shows execs. They made an exclusive Boom Boom Room party look more credible.
4. Chase Crawford and Ed Westwick actually shared a two-bedroom apartment in Chelsea when they filmed the show
Which makes all of my Nathanial/Charles dreams come true.
5. The actress who plays Dorota got stopped by men all the time
One of the best characters on the show, no doubt, but apparently a meet and greet with Dorota was a way to impress the ladies. "A guy coming up to me who had a suit and a briefcase, this total Wall Street Guy, and he was all like, ‘Oh my god, Dorota!’ He told me—and a couple of other guys have told me this, too—that they used to watch the show because it was a great way in with the ladies.”
6 a.) There was no unspoken drama between Leighton and Blake
"When we were filming, there was, ‘Leighton hates Blake, Blake hates Leighton, everyone hates Blake, everyone hates Leighton, everyone hates Chace,’ and blah, blah, blah. It really wasn’t. We were all chill. It was cool," says a show exec.
6b. But the girls weren’t friends either
Writer/co-producer Joshua Safran said:“Blake and Leighton were not friends. They were friendly, but they were not friends like Serena and Blair. Yet the second they’d be on set together, it’s as if they were.”
7. Penn Badgley and Blake Lively were so private about their relationship that no one knew when they were together or broken up
“The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before,” Safran said. “They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don’t even know how they did it. They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show.”
8. A Russian hacker was a REAL 'Gossip Girl' for the show and frequently stole scripts
“All season, our scripts were ending up online, and we couldn’t figure out how,” a producer on the series told VF. “We hired a private investigator. We didn’t understand what was happening, because everything was getting leaked, every detail. …A teenager, I think either [from] Russia or Bulgaria, had hacked one of the writer’s e-mails, and was selling scripts on eBay. But they were underage, so they couldn’t be prosecuted. It was a fucking production nightmare. We would have to ‘X’ out every script. We would have to print on red paper. ….It was like there was a ‘Gossip Girl’ in our system.”
9. Blake Lively is down for a reunion and Leighton Meester could get on board
“I guess I hear that [reunion talk] in fits and starts here and there, but it’s hard to say," Meester said. "If everyone was into it and if the timing was right, you know? I don’t want to say, ‘No, never…’”
Blake was a lot more eager to revisit Serena in saying, “Of course. I’m open to anything that’s good, that’s interesting, and that sort of feels necessary. …I imagine we all would [consider it]. I can’t speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that.”
Schwartz and Savage are also ready for another chapter "[We] could be persuaded [to revisit the world of Gossip Girl] if there were new stories to tell.”
Does this mean a GOSSIP GIRL REUNION is in the cards?!!! We certainly hope so. XOXO