Justin Bieber & Ryan Reynolds Are Showing Each Other Some Insta Love And It's So Wholesome
Things we love to see: Canadians supporting Canadians!
Justin Bieber is continuing on with the Halloween fun and his costume honouring fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is spot on.
The singer posted a picture of himself on Monday, November 1 in the getup of Reynolds' character in the movie Free Guy, and even had himself worked into the film's poster.
Reynolds was very into the post and he shared it on his Insta story.
"Not having a good day..." he wrote over the post, complete with a GIF of hearts. "Having a GREAT day. Love love love this."
While Reynolds did not appear to have dressed up this Halloween, the Bieb's costume as the Vancouver-born star was actually his second holiday look.
On Sunday, October 31, he dressed up in a bear costume and even ran into another celeb dressed up as him at a party.