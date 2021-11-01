Trending Tags

justin bieber

Justin Bieber & Ryan Reynolds Are Showing Each Other Some Insta Love And It's So Wholesome

Things we love to see: Canadians supporting Canadians!

Justin Bieber & Ryan Reynolds Are Showing Each Other Some Insta Love And It's So Wholesome
@justinbieber | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Justin Bieber is continuing on with the Halloween fun and his costume honouring fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is spot on.

The singer posted a picture of himself on Monday, November 1 in the getup of Reynolds' character in the movie Free Guy, and even had himself worked into the film's poster.

Reynolds was very into the post and he shared it on his Insta story.

"Not having a good day..." he wrote over the post, complete with a GIF of hearts. "Having a GREAT day. Love love love this."

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

While Reynolds did not appear to have dressed up this Halloween, the Bieb's costume as the Vancouver-born star was actually his second holiday look.

On Sunday, October 31, he dressed up in a bear costume and even ran into another celeb dressed up as him at a party.

A Group Of Torontonians Set Up A Pokémon Halloween Display With Nearly 100 Pumpkins

The display includes every Gen 4 Pokémon!

@adrian4evr | Instagram, Courtesy of Adrian Kieda

Halloween might be over, but there is still spooky fun to be had – especially if you're a Pokémon fan.

For the fourth year, Adrian Kieda, a Toronto YouTuber, has created a massive Pokémon pumpkin display on his front porch on Tarragona Boulevard in Toronto, and this year it includes over 90 pumpkins depicting Gen 4 Pokémon.

China Locked 33K Visitors In At Disneyland & It Was All Because Of One Person

Trapped in an amusement park on Halloween. What could go wrong?

Michael Gordon | Dreamstime, Xankee | Dreamstime

There are worse places to get locked in than Disneyland — except when it happens on Halloween and there's an invisible virus potentially locked in there with you.

Chinese officials closed the doors to Shanghai Disneyland and reportedly held more than 33,000 people inside the park on Sunday after one guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Bieber Had The Best Reaction When Another Celeb Dressed Up As Him For Halloween (VIDEO)

She was not expecting the real Bieber to be at the same party! 😬

@justinbieber | Instagram, @arielle | Instagram

Most of the fun of Halloween is dressing up, but what happens if you go to a party and someone is dressed up as ... you?

Justin Bieber found himself in that exact situation when Love Island U.S. host Arielle Vandenberg channelled her inner Biebs by dressing up as the singer in his look from the "Holy" music video.

Ontario Police Warn To Check Your Halloween Candy After Needle & Tablets Were Found

Parents are being told to be on the lookout.

The Lamb Family | Flickr, Belleville Police

Ontario police are warning parents to double-check their children's Halloween candy after dangerous items were found alongside the festive treats.

According to Belleville Police, two parents discovered "tablets not suitable for children to ingest" lumped in with their kid's candy, which they believe were handed in the area of Gilbert and Maple Street.

