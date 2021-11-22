Trending Tags

It's Hailey Bieber's Birthday & Justin Posted The Sweetest Message To His 'Squish' (PHOTOS)

"You are my forever."

@justinbieber | Instagram

Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber! The American model just got a shoutout from her hubby Justin Bieber on his Insta for her special day and it's so darn sweet.

On Monday, November 22, the Canadian singer posted a few photos of himself and Hailey looking loved up along with a heartfelt message.

"To my beloved birthday squish," he captioned the post. "My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever."

He went on to say that life makes more sense since the two got married.

"I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you," Bieber continued. "You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are."

He finished it off by making an adorable reference to Hailey's grandmother, who sounds like an absolute gem.

"As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that."

Over on Hailey's Insta she shared some of the messages her famous friends have sent her way via her story.

"Happy birthday @haileybieber!!! Love u!!!" said Kim Kardashian West.

Kendall Jenner shared a throwback pic of herself and Hailey circa 2015 calling Mrs. Beiber her "best bud" and sharing her love.

Justin's stepmom Chelsey Bieber also got in on the action and posted well wishes to her daughter-in-law. Seems like it's been a very love-filled day for Hailey!

