Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
justin bieber

Justin Bieber Had The Best Reaction When Another Celeb Dressed Up As Him For Halloween (VIDEO)

She was not expecting the real Bieber to be at the same party! 😬

Justin Bieber Had The Best Reaction When Another Celeb Dressed Up As Him For Halloween (VIDEO)
@justinbieber | Instagram, @arielle | Instagram

Most of the fun of Halloween is dressing up, but what happens if you go to a party and someone is dressed up as ... you?

Justin Bieber found himself in that exact situation when Love Island U.S. host Arielle Vandenberg channelled her inner Biebs by dressing up as the singer in his look from the "Holy" music video.

"Is this a joke? Am I some sort of joke to you?" Bieber asked Vandenberg in the post shared on Sunday, October 31.

Vandenberg clutched her chest in shock at seeing her costume inspo IRL, while it appears her fiancée Matt Cutshall was bent over at the waist laughing at the whole situation.

Bieber (dressed as a bear) and Vandenberg shared a hug, which made for a bit of a meta moment while Bieber's hit "Holy" played in the background.

Vandenberg summed up the encounter on her Instagram post with this simple caption: "I just pooped my pants."

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Is Out Now & His Super Wholesome 2021 Goals Have Us Choked Up

"The end of 2021? We start trying?"

@haileybieber | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

If you're planning on sitting down to watch Justin Bieber's new documentary, you might wanna have a box of tissues handy.

Justin Bieber: Our World — a documentary with behind-the-scenes footage of his livestreamed NYE show on the roof of the Beverley Hilton Hotel — was released on Amazon Prime on October 8, and one of the most heart-warming moments of the film comes when Justin is asked about his intentions for 2021 by his new wife, Hailey Bieber, and mentions that he's thinking about adding to their family.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Line Of Pre-Rolled Joints In A Nod To One Of His Biggest Songs

♫ I got my peaches out in Georgia ♫

@justinbieber | Instagram, Syda Productions | Dreamstime

In his hit song "Peaches," Justin Bieber sings "I got my peaches out in Georgia, [...] I get my weed from California," and now you, too, can get in on the California bud.

On Monday, October 4, the U.S.-based cannabis company Palms announced its collaboration with Bieber on a line of limited edition pre-rolls called "Peaches."

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Just Collabed With The Toronto Maple Leafs For Some Merch & It Looks So Good

"If you know me you know that I'm on cloud 9," Bieber, a Maple Leafs superfan, wrote on his IG.

MapleLeafs | Twitter, MapleLeafs | Twitter

As if there needed to be more proof on how much Justin Bieber loves the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Biebs just dropped the ultimate Leafs merch -- and it's going to be a limited collection.

On September 21, JB shared a preview of the Drewhouse x Maple Leafs collab on Instagram, showing what the pieces look like through various team players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Bieb's bestie Auston Matthews opening up packages on camera.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Is The Last Canadian Celebrity That People Say They'd Share A Suitcase With

But it's no surprise that a true Canadian heartthrob topped the list.

@justinbieber | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

It seems that while he's a megastar, Justin Bieber isn't the ideal travel companion for a lot of Canadians.

A survey by luggage company Samsonite Canada asked people which Canuck celeb they'd most like to share a suitcase with while on vacation and Bieber came in last place, with only 7.4% of respondents saying they'd share one with him.

Keep Reading Show less