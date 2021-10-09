Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
justin bieber

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Is Out Now & His Super Wholesome 2021 Goals Have Us Choked Up

"The end of 2021? We start trying?"

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Is Out Now & His Super Wholesome 2021 Goals Have Us Choked Up
@haileybieber | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

If you're planning on sitting down to watch Justin Bieber's new documentary Our World, you might wanna have a box of tissues handy in case.

Justin Bieber: Our World — a mix of documentary and BTS footage with his livestreamed NYE show on the roof of the Beverley Hilton — was released on Amazon Prime on October 8, and one of the most heart-warming moments of the film comes when Justin is asked about his intentions for 2021 by his new wife, Hailey Bieber, and mentions that he's thinking about adding to their family.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first," Justin says, "and hopefully squish out a nugget."

"Uh — in 2021?!" Hailey responds, clearly surprised.

"The end of 2021?" Justin asks. "We start trying?"

He gets a "we shall see" from Hailey to complete the amazingly touching moment and instantly making his fans wait to see if the Bieber family is going to grow anytime in the near future!

From Your Site Articles

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Line Of Pre-Rolled Joints In A Nod To One Of His Biggest Songs

♫ I got my peaches out in Georgia ♫

@justinbieber | Instagram, Syda Productions | Dreamstime

In his hit song "Peaches," Justin Bieber sings "I got my peaches out in Georgia, [...] I get my weed from California," and now you, too, can get in on the California bud.

On Monday, October 4, the U.S.-based cannabis company Palms announced its collaboration with Bieber on a line of limited edition pre-rolls called "Peaches."

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Just Collabed With The Toronto Maple Leafs For Some Merch & It Looks So Good

"If you know me you know that I'm on cloud 9," Bieber, a Maple Leafs superfan, wrote on his IG.

MapleLeafs | Twitter, MapleLeafs | Twitter

As if there needed to be more proof on how much Justin Bieber loves the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Biebs just dropped the ultimate Leafs merch -- and it's going to be a limited collection.

On September 21, JB shared a preview of the Drewhouse x Maple Leafs collab on Instagram, showing what the pieces look like through various team players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Bieb's bestie Auston Matthews opening up packages on camera.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Is The Last Canadian Celebrity That People Say They'd Share A Suitcase With

But it's no surprise that a true Canadian heartthrob topped the list.

@justinbieber | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

It seems that while he's a megastar, Justin Bieber isn't the ideal travel companion for a lot of Canadians.

A survey by luggage company Samsonite Canada asked people which Canuck celeb they'd most like to share a suitcase with while on vacation and Bieber came in last place, with only 7.4% of respondents saying they'd share one with him.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Apparently Keeps FTing Kacey Musgraves Out Of Nowhere & She's Not Picking Up

"It's a decline for me," Musgraves told the New York Times.

@justinbieber | Instagram, KaceyMusgraves | Twitter

While most people would probably be happy with a random FaceTime call from Justin Bieber, country-pop star Kacey Musgraves isn't having any of it.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Musgraves and her producing partners were interrupted by Bieber video calling them out of nowhere.

Keep Reading Show less