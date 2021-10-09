Justin Bieber's New Documentary Is Out Now & His Super Wholesome 2021 Goals Have Us Choked Up
"The end of 2021? We start trying?"
If you're planning on sitting down to watch Justin Bieber's new documentary Our World, you might wanna have a box of tissues handy in case.
Justin Bieber: Our World — a mix of documentary and BTS footage with his livestreamed NYE show on the roof of the Beverley Hilton — was released on Amazon Prime on October 8, and one of the most heart-warming moments of the film comes when Justin is asked about his intentions for 2021 by his new wife, Hailey Bieber, and mentions that he's thinking about adding to their family.
"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first," Justin says, "and hopefully squish out a nugget."
"Uh — in 2021?!" Hailey responds, clearly surprised.
"The end of 2021?" Justin asks. "We start trying?"
He gets a "we shall see" from Hailey to complete the amazingly touching moment and instantly making his fans wait to see if the Bieber family is going to grow anytime in the near future!