Here’s Everything New On Disney+, Crave & More You Can Look Forward To This October

Canada's Drag Race season 2, Justin Bieber: Our World and more! 🍿

Marvel Studios, IMDb

Are you wondering what to watch? Here's everything new on Disney+, Crave, Apple TV+ and Prime Video you can look forward to watching this month.

This month you can look forward to tons of spooky movies as part of the Hallowstream on Disney+. Plus you won't want to miss season two of Canada's Drag Race and Justin Bieber: Our World.

Invasion

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Apple TV+

Date: October 22

Why You Need To Watch It: On October 22, you'll be able to start binging the first three episodes of this new sci-fi drama about aliens invading earth.

Canada's Drag Race

Rating: 7.3/10

Where To Stream: Crave

Date: October 14

Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be able to watch season two, where the Canadian queens compete to win a prize of $100,000.

Justin Bieber: Our World

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Prime Video

Date: October 8

Why You Need To Watch It: Justin Bieber fans won't want to miss this documentary where you'll get to see him on stage and backstage at his 2020 New Year's Eve concert.

Black Widow

Rating: 6.8/10

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: October 6

Why You Need To Watch It: Disney+ subscribers will no longer need to pay extra to stream Black Widow this month. So now is your chance to watch the action-packed superhero film.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Prime Video

Date: October 15

Why You Need To Watch It: Based on the thrilling 1997 film; the Amazon Original is about teenagers who share a dark secret.

The Unusual Suspects

Rating: 6.9/10

Where To Stream: Crave

Date: October 1

Why You Need To Watch It: It's a heist drama starring Miranda Otto from Riverdale.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Rating: 5.3/10

Where To Stream: Crave

Date: October 15

Why You Need To Watch It: If you're searching for a scary flick to watch for Halloween, this gruesome movie with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson would be perfect.

Succession

Rating: 8.7/10

Where To Stream: Crave

Date: October 17

Why You Need To Watch It: You can start watching the third season of the Emmy-winning drama about the owners of a global media and entertainment company.

The Velvet Underground

Rating: 7.3/10

Where To Stream: Apple TV+

Date: October 15

Why You Need To Watch It: The must-see documentary is about the famous rock band, The Velvet Underground and includes never-before-seen concerts.

All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Prime Video

Date: October 1

Why You Need To Watch It: Narrated by Will Arnett, the Toronto Maple Leaf docu-series is loaded with footage on the ice and behind the scenes.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: October 8

Why You Need To Watch It: You don't need to be a child to enjoy this Halloween movie that has tons of celebrities, including John Stamos, Alfonso Ribeiro, Darren Criss, Pat Sajak, and more.

