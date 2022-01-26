This New Apple TV Series Is A Murder Mystery With A Star-Studded Cast Of Comedians
Featuring Tiffany Haddish and Dave Franco, with others.
High school reunions, a chance to see old friends, make a comeback and celebrate together... until one of you gets murdered.
The new series The Afterparty is coming to Apple TV this week and it has a star-studded cast of comedians, that could steal the show all on their own.
The actors you'll see each week include Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Ben Schwartz and Dave Franco. If you're a big fan of comedy, it's officially time to freak out.
Dave Franco plays Xavier, a rich pop star and celebrity who hosts an afterparty at his home for his high school reunion. Xavier ends up murdered, and since many classmates were not a fan of his, they are all suspects. Tiffany Haddish plays the detective investigating the case.
This new show will be released Friday, January 28, with new episodes each week. Each episode focuses on a different suspect as they retell the night of the party and murder from their point of view. The series is being referred to as a 'genre-bending event' since the episodes will be filmed in a different style based on the characters' perspectives.
The press release from January 26 indicates that there will be two unexpected cameos, that are 'worth watching for.'
The Afterparty
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a comedy geek's dream with this cast of talented comedians, in a show that used different filming techniques to shoot each episode telling the story of a murder mystery.