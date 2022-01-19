Trending Tags

Everything You Can Watch On Netflix Canada This February To Help Cure Your Boredom

New seasons of Love is Blind, Sweet Magnolias and more!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Everything You Can Watch On Netflix Canada This February To Help Cure Your Boredom
@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, Scott Saltzman | Netflix

Get ready to spend some more time on the couch, Netflix Canada has tons of new movies and shows that are coming this February.

You will be able to watch new seasons of your favourite shows including Love is Blind, Sweet Magnolias, Toy Boy and Swap Shop.

Kanye West fans it's time to get excited, the docuseries jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy that highlights his career and was filmed over a 20 year span, will be on Netflix as of February 16.

For those who love a bit of mystery and scandal, watch Inventing Anna, a drama created by Shonda Rhimes about the story of Anna Delvy, a con artist who convinced the elite in New York that she was a rich heiress. Another true crime story, The Tindler Swindler is also coming.

If you enjoyed the family-friendly movie Tall Girl, the sequel comes out on February 11. Jodie is excited about getting the lead in the school musical, but the pressure affects her confidence and her relationship.

A new Tyler Perry comedy is streaming next month, and Madea is back in A Madea Homecoming. Some familiar comedies we already know and love will also be available on Netflix including Employee of the Month starring Dane Cook and Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler.

Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in February 2022:

  • My Best Friend Anne Frank - February 1
  • Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 - February 1
  • Raising Dion: Season 2 - February 1
  • Dark Desire: Season 2 - February 2
  • MeatEater: Season 10 Part 2 - February 2
  • The Tinder Swindler - February 2
  • Finding Ola - February 3
  • Kid Cosmic: Season 3 - February 3
  • Murderville - February 3
  • Looop Lapeta - February 4
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 - February 4
  • Through My Window - February 4
  • Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld - February 6
  • Finding You - February 7
  • Child of Kamiari Month - February 8
  • Love is Blind Japan - February 8
  • Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? - February 8
  • Catching Killers: Season 2 - February 9
  • Disenchantment: Part 4 - February 9
  • Ideias à Venda - February 9
  • Only Jokes Allowed - February 9
  • The Privilege - February 9
  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged - February 10
  • The Clovehitch Killer - February 10
  • The Farewell - February 10
  • Into the Wind - February 10
  • Until Life Do Us Part - February 10
  • Anne+: The Film - February 11
  • Love Tactics - February 11
  • Bigbug - February 11
  • Inventing Anna - February 11
  • Love and Leashes - February 11
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 - February 11
  • Tall Girl 2 - February 11
  • Toy Boy: Season 2 - February 11
  • Forecasting Love and Weather - February 12
  • Twenty Five Twenty One - February 12
  • A Cinderella Story - February 13
  • Focus - February 13
  • Love & Basketball - February 13
  • Tammy - February 13
  • Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire - February 14
  • Fishbowl Wives - February 14
  • Ridley Jones: Season 3 - February 15
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy - February 16
  • Secrets of Summer - February 16
  • Swap Shop: Season 2 - February 16
  • Erax - February 17
  • Fistful of Vengeance - February 17
  • Forgive Us Our Trespasses - February 17
  • Heart Shot - February 17
  • Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life - February 17
  • Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow - February 17
  • The Cuphead Show! - February 18
  • Downfall: The Case Against Boeing - February 18
  • Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars - February 18
  • Space Force: Season 2 - February 18
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre - February 18
  • Don't Kill Me - February 20
  • Cat Burglar - February 22
  • The Misfits - February 22
  • Race: Bubba Wallace - February 22
  • Worst Roommate Ever - February 23
  • UFO - February 23
  • Karma's World Music Videos - February 24
  • Back to 15 - February 25
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude - February 25
  • Restless - February 25
  • Scoob - February 25
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming - February 25
  • Vikings: Valhalla - February 25
  • Bombshell - February 26
  • My Wonderful Life - February 28
  • Business Proposal - coming soon
  • Juvenile Justice - coming soon
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between - coming soon
