Netflix Canada Is Dropping New Shows & Movies This March & Here's Everything You Can Watch

The new season of Bridgerton, a flick with Ryan Reynolds and more!

Doane Gregory | Netflix,Liam Daniel | Netflix

Grab some snacks and settle into the couch because Netflix Canada is coming out with so many new movies and shows that you'll want to watch. March can't come fast enough to be able to enjoy streaming all of these comedies, thrillers, documentaries and more.

You won't want to miss Ryan Reynolds' latest flick, The Adam Project, where he plays a time-travelling pilot who accidentally crashes in the year 2022, where he teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Also coming to the streaming service is season two of Bridgerton, which will be available on March 25, and season 11 of Shameless, which will be available on March 6. If you're unfamiliar with these two shows, well you have a lot of catching up to do.

If you like comedy, the stand-up special Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You, should be added to your watch list. It's Tomlinson's second Netflix comedy special where she chats about her struggles with grief, breakups, and bangs.

The laughs won't stop there, as comedian Jeff Foxworthy is back with his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days. Enjoy the Blue Collar Comedy Tour throwbacks and his thoughts on aging and cell phones as he looks back on a simpler time.

Two stars typically seen in comedies and light-hearted films, Jason Segel and Lily Collins, star together in Windfall, a thriller in which a man breaks into a billionaire's empty home, but his plan takes a turn when the mogul and his wife show up for a last-minute vacation.

Leighton Meester of Gossip Girl also stars in a new thriller called The Weekend Away, in which her best friend disappears on a European getaway.

Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in March 2022:

  • The Guardians of Justice - March 1
  • Worst Roommate Ever - March 1
  • Against The Ice - March 2
  • The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure - March 2
  • Savage Rhythm - March 2
  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 - March 3
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace - March 3
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 - March 3
  • Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale - March 3
  • The Weekend Away - March 3
  • Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! - March 3
  • The Invisible Thread - March 4
  • Lies and Deceit - March 4
  • Making Fun - March 4
  • Meskina - March 4
  • Pieces of Her - March 4
  • Shameless: Season 11 - March 6
  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 - March 8
  • Autumn Girl - March 8
  • Last One Standing - March 8
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You - March 8
  • The Andy Warhol Diaries - March 9
  • The Bombardment - March 9
  • Byron Baes - March 9
  • Queer Eye Germany - March 9
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 5 - March 9
  • Karma's World: Season 2 - March 10
  • Kotaro Lives Alone - March 10
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between - March 10
  • The Adam Project - March 11
  • The Flash: Season 8 - March 11
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 - March 11
  • Life After Death with Tyler Henry - March 11
  • Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After - March 11
  • The Last Samurai - March 13
  • Mad Max: Fury Road - March 13
  • Wedding Crashers - March 13
  • Adam by Eve: A live in Animation - March 15
  • Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. - March 15
  • Marilyn's Eyes - March 15
  • One Piece Film: Strong World - March 15
  • Team Zenko Go - March 15
  • Pedal to Metal - March 16
  • Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives - March 16
  • Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank - March 16
  • Rescued by Ruby - March 17
  • Soil - March 17
  • Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question - March 18
  • Animal: Season 2 - March 18
  • Black Crab - March 18
  • Cracow Monsters - March 18
  • Eternally Confused and Eager for Love - March 18
  • Human Resources - March 18
  • Is It Cake? - March 18
  • Light the Night: Part 3 - March 18
  • Standing Up - March 18
  • Top Boy: Season 2 - March 18
  • Windfall - March 18
  • Without Saying Goodbye - March 18
  • Young, Famous & African - March 18
  • The Invisible Man - March 19
  • In Good Hands - March 21
  • Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days - March 22
  • The Principles of Pleasure - March 22
  • The Wedding Year - March 23
  • Love Like the Falling Petals - March 24
  • Bridgerton: Season 2 - March 25
  • Transformers: BotBots - March 25
  • Thermae Romae Novae - March 29
  • Mighty Express: Season 6 - March 29
  • Mike Epps: Indiana Mike - March 29
  • All Hail - March 30
  • Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King - March 30
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones - March 31
  • Casual: Seasons 1-4 - March 31
  • Like a Boss - March 31
  • Super PupZ - March 31
