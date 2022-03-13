Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo Made A PSA On Daylight Saving & Shared What They Really Think
Doc Brown made an appearance, too! ⏰
The highly anticipated Netflix movie The Adam Project recently debuted, and costars Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo teamed up to do some promo for the film while chatting about daylight saving time.
The two mega celebs have both played superheroes who time travel, and given that their new movie is about that same subject, they "felt obliged" to create a public service announcement for daylight saving this weekend.
"We wanted to make a PSA as epic as our film," said Reynolds.
To do so, they teamed up with Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in one of the OG time travel films, Back To The Future.
Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo have an important message about Daylight Savings Time \u2014 and they're getting help from a literal time legend!pic.twitter.com/0tzLKN55Bn— Netflix (@Netflix) 1647007203
"I know about time. I am 83 years old," said Lloyd while some epic-sounding music played. "To me, the years seem like minutes, yet I do not dwell in memories because life is about moving forward. Not just into the future — into the unknown."
"This weekend, we will lose an hour," he continued. "But maybe we will gain some perspective. So, as we leap ahead to whatever life holds, let us grab hands and be brave — because despite what movies have taught us, we can't go back."
The camera then cut back to Reynolds and Ruffalo looking absolutely tickled with Llyod's monologue.
"Christopher Lloyd is just a complete and total legend," said Reynolds. "I still think daylight savings is so stupid."
"It's idiotic," Ruffalo agreed.
The Adam Project also stars Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell, who plays the younger version of Reynolds and is basically a little mini-me of the Canadian actor, swearing included!