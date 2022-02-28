Ryan Reynolds Got Roasted By His Co-Star For Basically Playing Himself In Movies (VIDEO)
And apparently Mark Ruffalo is going to be kidnapped by Canada? 😂
Ryan Reynolds just dropped a teaser for The Adam Project trailer being released on March 1, and his young co-star took the opportunity to roast him.
On February 28, the Canadian celeb took to his Insta grid to post the cheeky video and captioned the post, "Set your time machines to fun."
He started off by introducing Walker Scobell, who is one of his co-stars in the upcoming Netflix movie.
"The Adam Project is a time travel action-adventure where I play a character named Adam and Walker has the unenviable task of having to play a younger version of me," Reynolds said.
"Wasn't that hard. He just plays himself, mostly," Scobell replied. Ouch!
"Precious, aren't they?" Reynolds said about the youngster.
Then, the interview is crashed by another super-imposed Ryan Reynolds "from the future," who warns the pair that dropping the trailer could lead to some wild outcomes.
"The trailer is so good that it sets off an unexpected series of events," they're told.
"Mark Ruffalo, he sees a surge in search volume, and then people misspell his name and type 'Buffalo,' and then Buffalo, New York explodes in popularity and Canada gets jealous and they kidnap Mark Ruffalo," Reynolds (from the future) adds.
"God, that's so Canada," Reynolds (in the present) said.
Reynolds (from the future) also shared that fellow co-star Zoe Saldana becomes interested in future weaponry and created a "massive time bomb" that can explode the past. She apparently wiped out Canada from ever existing!
"What is it about Canada?" Reynolds (in the present) wonders.
Despite all of this alleged upcoming disaster, the trailer is still going to be released on March 1.
"You really do just play yourself," Scobell reiterated.
"You shut your little child actor mouth," Reynolds threatened, all in good fun.
The Adam Project will be on Netflix globally as of March 11.