ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Chatted About His Sabbatical & How His Anxiety Keeps Him Up At Night (VIDEO)

It seems like his daughters keep him on his toes!

TODAYshow | Twitter, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds has been on sabbatical recently in order to spend time with his family and it seems like things are a little rough.

The Vancouver-born actor chatted with the hosts of NBC's Today Show about his upcoming movie The Adam Project, which will be streaming globally on Netflix as of March 11.

When one of the hosts asked Reynolds how his time off has been going, he of course had a jokey answer.

"Oh, it's been hell, Hoda. I'm taking the first movie I can find," he told the host.

He then got serious about what his home life has been like.

"It's been great," he shared. "I'm still busy, as you can imagine, but I get to be there for my kids in the morning and at night. I get to put everyone to bed. I just love that. I'm no less busy, I'm just home."

That being said, it's not all snuggles and fun.

"Morning routine is just so unpredictable," Reynolds said. "I mean, I lay awake at night thinking — there's anxiety — 'what's going to happen in the morning? How is this going to go down? Are one of these children going to strike me?'"

Hopefully, none of his daughters actually strike him, but given that they're all under 10, he'd probably be alright.

He also shared that his girls often watch films that aren't necessarily meant for the eyes of youngsters.

"They're like me — when I was a kid I used to watch all the movies you weren't supposed to watch," he shared. "I keep coming home and I'm like 'why is this on!'"

Sounds like he's got his hands full!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

