Netflix Says That Ryan Reynolds' New Flick Will Be One Of Its 'Biggest Films' For 2022
Ryan Gosling has a new movie coming out, too. 👀
Netflix has recently dropped a teaser for some of what it says will be its "biggest films" of 2022 and The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds earned itself a spot in the promo.
The Canadian actor shared Netflix's Insta post on his own story with a GIF saying, "Game Mode On."
According to IMDb, the film is about a time-travelling pilot who teams up with a younger version of himself and his father, who is played by Mark Ruffalo. The duo go on a journey to "come to terms with his past while saving the future."
As well as time travel, it looks like there are some other fun elements of fantasy involved as Reynolds appears to wield a weapon that kind of looks like a lightsaber.
The movie also stars Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana and was directed by Shawn Levy, who is also Canadian.
This isn't the first time Reynolds and Levy have worked together. The duo paired up for the comedic flick Free Guy and it seems like the two have quite a bond as Reynolds has previously called him a "co-producer, director, friend and co-pilot" on social media.
Another famous Canadian Ryan was featured in the Netflix video too, as Ontario-native Ryan Gosling appeared briefly in an action-packed sequence for The Gray Man. The movie also stars none other than Captain America himself, aka Chris Evans.
"When the CIA's most skilled mercenary-whose true identity is known to none-accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins," says the IMDb page for the movie.
The Netflix video promises new videos every week, so hopefully it'll keep us entertained for the rest of 2022!