ryan reynolds

Canada Plans To Name A Street After Ryan Reynolds & Of Course He Had A Joke About It

It's not in Vancouver, either!

JimWatsonOttawa | Twitter, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Canada just can't get enough of Ryan Reynolds and the latest news out of our nation's capital is proof of that.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, January 26, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson delivered an address where he highlighted various things the city is working on. He also gave a shout out to people and organizations who have gone above and beyond recently and Ryan Reynolds made the list.

"A man who spent part of his childhood growing up in Vanier has shown his generosity and attachment to our city, time and time again," Watson tweeted.

"Early on in the pandemic, [Reynolds] generously donated to various local charities and continues to give his time to his old hometown."

"It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him," he continued, accompanied with a picture of Reynolds holding a mock-up of the street sign and looking thrilled.

"Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon!"

Of course, the Canadian actor had a hilariously on-brand response to the news.

"This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr Mayor… I’ve changed my daughter’s name to 'Ottawa,'" he joked.

He failed to specify which one of his three girls would be receiving the name change, but he might need to have a discussion with his wife Blake Lively before making any decisions!

During the course of the pandemic, Reynolds and Lively have shown their generosity such as donating to the Ottawa Food Bank in 2020.

"Blake and I are so happy to give back to a country that's given us so much," he said about the gesture. "I happily have Canada running through my blood. I used to live in Ottawa (in Vanier). It holds a special place in my heart. So happy to donate to your amazing food bank."

In addition to the recognition from the capital, Reynolds also recently received a Governor General's Performing Arts Award that brought the Canadian actor to tears, which he of course had another joke about.

"I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup," he said about the sweet moment.

Canada loves you, Ryan!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

