Ryan Reynolds Is Set To Star In John Krasinski’s Newest Flick & The Details Are All Hush-Hush
Steve Carell will be in it, too!
A new star-studded flick called IF is heading to the big screen soon and it's going to involve Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell and other big-name celebs.
On Tuesday, January 25, Krasinki, who will be directing the movie, shared a photo collage to his Insta page which Reynolds then shared to his story.
"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast?" The Quiet Place actor captioned the post. "What... IF."
While there isn't much public knowledge as yet about the flick, Deadline has reported that it'll be about "a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination," which is a concept from Krasinski.
The movie is set to premiere in late 2023 and Reynolds will be the main actor. As well, the Canadian actor's production company Maximum Effort will be involved.
Also joining the cast are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr.
With so many details still under wraps, fans in Krasinski's Insta comment section were quick to demand answers.
"WHAT ARE YOU TEASING US ABOUT," one person wrote.
"JOHN WHAT IS HAPPENING," another commented, also in all caps.
Some speculated on what the post could mean.
"Cast of the fantastic 4. Ryan Reynolds as Susan storm," one person theorized.
"A quiet place 3 with Michael Scott confirmed, let’s goooooo!" one person joked about the reunion between Krasinski and Carell from The Office days.
"What does Petunia Dursley have to do with this???" another hilariously asked of Fiona Shaw's involvement in the movie.
Only time will tell!
