Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Is Set To Star In John Krasinski’s Newest Flick & The Details Are All Hush-Hush

Steve Carell will be in it, too!

Trending Staff Writer
Ryan Reynolds Is Set To Star In John Krasinski’s Newest Flick & The Details Are All Hush-Hush
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @johnkrasinski | Instagram

A new star-studded flick called IF is heading to the big screen soon and it's going to involve Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell and other big-name celebs.

On Tuesday, January 25, Krasinki, who will be directing the movie, shared a photo collage to his Insta page which Reynolds then shared to his story.

"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast?" The Quiet Place actor captioned the post. "What... IF."

While there isn't much public knowledge as yet about the flick, Deadline has reported that it'll be about "a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination," which is a concept from Krasinski.

The movie is set to premiere in late 2023 and Reynolds will be the main actor. As well, the Canadian actor's production company Maximum Effort will be involved.

Also joining the cast are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr.

With so many details still under wraps, fans in Krasinski's Insta comment section were quick to demand answers.

"WHAT ARE YOU TEASING US ABOUT," one person wrote.

"JOHN WHAT IS HAPPENING," another commented, also in all caps.

Some speculated on what the post could mean.

"Cast of the fantastic 4. Ryan Reynolds as Susan storm," one person theorized.

"A quiet place 3 with Michael Scott confirmed, let’s goooooo!" one person joked about the reunion between Krasinski and Carell from The Office days.

"What does Petunia Dursley have to do with this???" another hilariously asked of Fiona Shaw's involvement in the movie.

Only time will tell!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ryan reynolds

The 50 Most Powerful Figures In Vancouver Are Ranked & Coyotes In Stanley Park Made The List

Ryan Reynolds was ranked only one place above the coyotes!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, Josefpittner | Dreamstime

The most powerful figures in Vancouver, B.C. were ranked and somehow the coyotes in Stanley Park made the list, right behind Ryan Reynolds.

In what might be the most random accomplishment ever, the city's coyote population was ranked as one of the top 50 most powerful figures for 2022 — which is a big deal.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver celebrity sightings

People Are Sharing Celebrity Run-In Stories & It Includes A Date With Ryan Reynolds' Mom

Someone also got Cole Sprouse's delivery order!

@sickkidsvs | Instagram, @therock | Instagram

People are sharing some of the best celebrity run-in stories they've had in Vancouver, and there are so many good ones.

It's no secret that B.C. is home to the filming of some epic shows and movies — including hits like Riverdale, Virgin River and even Twilight. This draws in a very elite crowd, who are often spotted walking around the streets of Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Shared A Meme About The Last Two Years & It Of Course Featured A Car Crash

It sums everything up pretty perfectly, tbh.

@skydance | Instagram

It's officially 2022, and Ryan Reynolds shared a meme to his Insta story about the last two years that feels all too relatable.

The Canadian actor appeared in a short video on the Skydance Instagram account where he nonchalantly leans against a wall while all kinds of shenanigans are happening in the background.

Keep Reading Show less
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Just Shared A Heartbreaking Tribute To Betty White After Her Death At 99

"We'll miss you, Betty," he wrote 😢

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds put into words what many others were feeling on Friday, with a touching Instagram tribute to the great Betty White after her death.

“The world looks different now,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram, shortly after news broke that White had died at the age of 99.

Keep Reading Show less