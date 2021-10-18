Ryan Reynolds Revealed Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' & It's Not To Travel Or Study
It hopefully won't be for too long, though! 😌
Ryan Reynolds has clarified what he meant after announcing that he was taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's for the sweetest reason.
On Saturday, October 16, the Canadian A-lister posted on his Insta grid that he would be having a break from Hollywood after wrapping on the movie Spirited.
He later posted on his story indicating that instead of travelling, studying or completing a side project, he would instead be taking time off to "parent."
@vancityreynolds | Instagram
The screengrab also says that a sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year, so it might be a little while before we see any new content from the Vancouver-born star.
Shortly after Reynolds announced his sabbatical, his wife Blake Lively proved that the two are absolute couple goals by trolling him on his post.