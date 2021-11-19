Trending Tags

Ryan Reynolds Says He'd Be The Next James Bond If People Would Let A Canadian Play The Role

He doesn't want to drink martinis though. 🍸

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @007 | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds says he would be the next 007 if people will let a Canadian play James Bond instead of a Brit.

In an article by The Times on November 19, the Canadian actor talked about parenthood, anxiety, relaxation and even possibly taking on the role of the iconic British secret agent.

"I hear they're looking for a new Bond," Reynolds said. "Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested."

In October, Reynolds revealed that he's taking a sabbatical from making movies but didn't mention when he'd go back to films.

He also explained why he is going on a little break, and it's not so he can travel, study or finish up a side project. He's taking time off to parent his three kids.

So, it might be a while before we could possibly see the Canadian actor sipping on a gin and tonic as James Bond.

