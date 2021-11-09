Ryan Reynolds Says He Loves Being A Girl Dad & Was 'Terrified' About Having A Son (VIDEO)
So damn cute. 🥺
It's pretty clear that Ryan Reynolds loves being a parent and he recently gushed about just how much he loves being a dad of girls.
The Vancouver-born celeb spoke to Access about the fact that he doesn't have any sons while filming a promo for his upcoming flick, Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.
"Oh my god, I would not have it any other way," he said, about having three daughters. "When we had our youngest I was quietly terrified it was going to be a boy."
He added that he didn't know anything but girls in terms of parenting, which is different from his own childhood.
"I grew up with boys, and it was like, you know, I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away," he joked.
His co-stars Johnson and Gadot also both have three girls, which is something he says the three of them were able to bond over.
"Dwayne and Gal, we talk a lot about that and there is sort of a shared experience there that I think is pretty worth noting," Reynolds explained. "We love, love having our girls."
Reynolds recently announced that he would be taking a sabbatical from movie-making to spend more time parenting, which his wife Blake Lively instantly trolled him about.