ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Says He Loves Being A Girl Dad & Was 'Terrified' About Having A Son (VIDEO)

So damn cute. 🥺

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

It's pretty clear that Ryan Reynolds loves being a parent and he recently gushed about just how much he loves being a dad of girls.

The Vancouver-born celeb spoke to Access about the fact that he doesn't have any sons while filming a promo for his upcoming flick, Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

"Oh my god, I would not have it any other way," he said, about having three daughters. "When we had our youngest I was quietly terrified it was going to be a boy."

He added that he didn't know anything but girls in terms of parenting, which is different from his own childhood.

"I grew up with boys, and it was like, you know, I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away," he joked.

His co-stars Johnson and Gadot also both have three girls, which is something he says the three of them were able to bond over.

"Dwayne and Gal, we talk a lot about that and there is sort of a shared experience there that I think is pretty worth noting," Reynolds explained. "We love, love having our girls."

Reynolds recently announced that he would be taking a sabbatical from movie-making to spend more time parenting, which his wife Blake Lively instantly trolled him about.

