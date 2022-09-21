Ryan Reynolds Says He'd 'Duct Tape An iPad' To His Kids' Faces & Joked About Them Hunting Him
"I know it's generally frowned upon..."
When it comes to parenting, Ryan Reynolds knows a thing or two since he and Blake Lively have three girls and currently have a fourth child on the way.
In a recent interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Canadian celeb opened up about his summer at home with his daughters who are aged 7, 5 and 3, where he had some "structured time off."
"Haven't shot a movie in a year," he said of his sabbatical. "Starting one right now which is nice, but it was just nice to be at home with my family. It's pretty wild. Summer times at home are pretty special."
When asked if his youngest still has tantrums, Reynolds had the best comeback.
"I have most of the tantrums," he explained. "I can easily say that this is the best summer that we've ever had as a family. It's just so nice to be home and can be present."
"The kids do all the same stuff every other kid does, they're drawing and colouring, they're doing their dance parties," he continued. "They hunt mom and dad in the woods with a crossbow."
He also chatted with the hosts about back to school where he utilizes some "good old-fashioned bribery" to make things go smoothly.
"I'm gonna ply you with some capitalism, and we're gonna go buy all this sh*t you don't need and we'll never look at again," he said of his technique. "That's gonna make the transition to school easier."
He also opened up about a parenting trick he'd like to use.
"I know it's generally frowned upon, but if I could just duct tape an iPad to their faces I would," he shared.
"I get the allure of that. We try to limit the screen time to just very small chunks, but..." he said trailing off.
With baby number four on the way, distracting the older ones with iPads might just become a reality for Reynolds and Lively!
On September 17, Lively showed off her beautiful baby bump on Instagram in a carousel of pictures where she can be seen lounging with Reynolds, posing with Taylor Swift and generally hanging out and relaxing.
Congratulations, both!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.