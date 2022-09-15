Blake Lively Is Pregnant Again & It'll Be Baby Number Four For Her & Ryan Reynolds
The new little one will be joining the pair's three daughters. ❤️
It seems congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!
On Wednesday, September 15, Lively debuted her growing baby bump in a shimmery gold mini-dress while walking the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York, according to People.
Reynolds and Lively haven't said anything via social media about their happy news as yet, although the two tend to be private when it comes to the lives of their children.
This will be the fourth child for the pair who will be joining big sisters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
Back in November, the Canadian celeb said that he'd be taking a "sabbatical" from movie making to spend more quality time with his loved ones.
"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," Reynolds explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "You know, you don't really get that time back."
It seems he's really gotten to spend some one-on-one time with his daughters as he recently shared that they're so wild he thinks "they have rabies sometimes," as reported by Page Six.
As for what he's like as a dad, he notes that he's far from perfect.
"I'm like any parent – I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap," Reynolds said. "It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards."
He also wants them to know that messing up can be a life lesson.
“I used to tell my kids, 'Don’t waste your mistakes,'" he shared.
“When you’re making mistakes it’s easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you’ve done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound.”
Wise words, Ryan! Congrats to you and Blake!
