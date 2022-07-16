Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled Ryan Reynolds & It Looks Like He'll Be Sleeping On The Couch
"Don't tell her I said that."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are at it again, and this time it's over a fake wife.
On Friday, July 15, the Canadian actor posted a short ad for Mint Mobile, which is the telecom company he owns.
"It's hard to believe that Mint's new family plan is just $15 a month, per person, so I've asked my wife — and plan member — to back me up," he said before a woman strolled in who was very definitely not Blake Lively.
"You’re not my wife,” Reynolds said.
“No, I just stand in for her on set during the boring stuff,” replied the mysterious woman.
\u201cWe love standing in for overpriced wireless plans. \n#MintFamily https://t.co/XjJnUMnGUu\u201d— Mint Mobile (@Mint Mobile) 1657910690
It seems Reynolds didn't take too kindly to his business being called boring, as he told her that he's "literally revolutionizing the category."
"Yeah, she owes me huge for this one," responded his stand-in wife.
"Can you please let her know I'm upset?" Reynolds asked.
"Really?" said his "wife."
"No... don't tell her I said that," he responded in a scared-sounding tone.
Lively apparently caught wind of the whole interaction and posted a feisty comment on her Instagram story.
"Darling... if you charged more, you could afford me," she said. "Sorry, your real wife."
"I feel so violated," Reynolds wrote in response on his own story.
But his real wife wasn't quite done with him as she shared one more zinger in response to his claim that he's "revolutionizing the category."
"@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionize the couch when you sleep on it tonight!" Lively wrote.
The couple are somewhat known for the playful relationship they have with each other and are not afraid to roast one another, like when Reynolds posted a very, very unflattering photo of her on Instagram.
All in good fun!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.