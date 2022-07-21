Ryan Reynolds Gave Updated Ratings For Classic Disney Movies & They're Grim AF (PHOTOS)
Raise your hand if you're not over the death of Mufasa.
If you have some unresolved trauma from watching Disney movies when you were younger, it seems Ryan Reynolds also feels your pain.
On Thursday, July 21, the Canadian actor posted a series of updated ratings for some of the classic films with his rationale on why they all deserve to be rated R.
"We’re supposed to announce Logan andDeadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+," Reynolds captioned the post. "But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma."
He started off with Snow White.
"The following beloved classic should NOT be approved for all audiences, be they minors, miners or bashful," he said of the film.
He listed "breaking and entering, borderline polyandry" as part of the reason it isn't acceptable for youngsters and also said he's "pretty sure those diamonds aren't cruelty free."
If you're under 17, he recommends you need one parent or "seven adult guardians" to accompany you.
As for The Lion King, he says it should not be approved for all audiences, "but that's the circle of life."
His warning for the movie includes "fratricide, mauling, very possibly half-sibling lovin', or at least kissin' cousins."
If you're under 17, he says you need a parent, warthog and meerkat to accompany you, but even with those guardians, the death of Mufasa is likely to haunt you for years.
And on his fourth slide, he gave an updated R-rating for Bambi, "because therapy's not cheap."
If you've seen the movie, you likely already know he's talking about the "cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma."
If you do want to see it, a parent or "emotional support blanket" might be necessary.
You're not wrong, Ryan!
