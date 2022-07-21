A Bunch Of Marvel Heros Joined Ryan Reynolds To Send Messages To A Young Fan & It's So Sweet
"The strongest Avenger by far." ❤️
A young Avengers fan recently got a happy surprise from a bunch of celebs and it might be thanks to Ryan Reynolds.
After Ivan Hollingsworth tweeted out asking Marvel if they could arrange a message to be sent to his son, Seb, who was undergoing heart surgery, the internet did its thing and managed to snag the attention of the Canadian celeb.
On July 13, Hollingsworth shared a video of Seb reacting to a message from the Reynolds.
"You can call me Deadpool. You can call me Green Lantern. You can call me anything you like," Reynolds can be heard saying.
"I hear you're going through it, pal. I just want to send you my well wishes and send you all my love and I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days. Hang in there, you're doing amazing and I'm super proud of you."
It seems Reynolds' message inspired other A-listers to send well-wishes to Seb.
"Assemble!!" tweeted Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU. "Speedy recovery wishes👊🏾👊🏾💯"
\u201c@Flowerbomb999 @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @MarvelStudios Assemble!! Speedy recovery wishes\ud83d\udc4a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udcaf\u201d— Flowerbomb999 (@Flowerbomb999) 1657720224
"I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth. Get well soon, Seb!" tweeted Mark Ruffalo, who of course plays The Hulk/Bruce Banner.
\u201c@Flowerbomb999 @chrishemsworth @SamuelLJackson @RobertDowneyJr @MarvelStudios I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth. Get well soon, Seb! \ud83d\udc9a\u201d— Flowerbomb999 (@Flowerbomb999) 1657720224
Hemsworth was quick to respond and let everyone know that Thor has nothing on the youngster.
"The strongest Avenger by far," tweeted the actor. "You are my heart hero, Seb."
\u201cThe strongest Avenger by far. You are my heart hero, Seb. #HeartHeroSeb\u201d— Chris Hemsworth (@Chris Hemsworth) 1658273243
And Seb even got a shoutout from Brie Larson.
"Seb, welcome to The Avengers ❤️ Captain Marvel," she tweeted.
\u201cSeb, welcome to The Avengers \u2764\ufe0f Captain Marvel\u201d— Brie Larson (@Brie Larson) 1658333824
Seb's dad posted a thank you to all of the celebs and recently provided an update on his condition.
\u201cFirst & last day of Middle School. Seb\u2019s overcome bullying, losing his beloved Nana, coping with his Grandad's Alzheimer's (meaning he\u2019s forgotten who he is) & now open heart surgery. Not many kids would come out the other end still smiling! We love you 3000.\u2665\ufe0f\n#HeartHeroSeb\u201d— Ivan Hollingsworth\u2665\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\u2665\ufe0f (@Ivan Hollingsworth\u2665\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\u2665\ufe0f) 1658400013
"First & last day of Middle School," Ivan tweeted alongside two pics of his son.
"Seb’s overcome bullying, losing his beloved Nana, coping with his Grandad's Alzheimer's (meaning he’s forgotten who he is) & now open heart surgery. Not many kids would come out the other end still smiling! We love you 3000."
Glad you're feeling better, Seb!