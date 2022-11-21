Chris Hemsworth Is Taking A Break From Acting & Some Medical News Just Changed His Life
"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”
Chris Hemsworth will be taking a hiatus from acting after receiving the news that he has an "increased risk of Alzheimer's disease" because of genetic factors.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Marvel actor opened up about a genetic test he took in the fifth episode of his new Disney+ documentary series, Limitless, in which his "biggest fear" of being genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease was confirmed.
According to the test results, Hemsworth has two copies of the ApoE4 gene from both his parents, resulting in a significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
A clip from the scene in the documentary showed Hemsworth asking the doctor, "how much higher?" when he was told he was at high risk.
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth | Official Trailer | Disney+www.youtube.com
"Probably somewhere between 8-10 times higher than that of someone in the general population," replied the doctor.
"The idea that I won't be able to remember the life that I've experienced or my wife, my kids. This is probably my biggest fear," Hemsworth says in the documentary.
According to a 2021 study by the National Institutes of Health, one in four people carry a single copy of the gene, but only 2-3% of people carry both copies, although the actor is not letting the news bring him down.
"It's not like I've been handed my resignation," shared Hemsworth. "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it's a strong indication."
"It very quickly just became another wonderful motivation to make some changes and arm myself with all the tools to live a healthier, better life," Hemsworth told Good Morning America.
Chris Hemsworth talks learning about his risk of developing Alzheimer's disease | GMAwww.youtube.com
He told Vanity Fair that the news prompted him to make the decision to take a break from acting and spend more time at home with his family.
"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do," said Hemsworth. "Now, when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home, and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."