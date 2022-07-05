Ryan Reynolds Was Once Asked For Advice On Overcoming A 'Huge Flop' Like 'Green Lantern'
"Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?”
Ryan Reynolds' acting career was fortunate enough to bounce back after the debacle that was the 2011 film Green Lantern and David Harbour recently revealed that he reached out to him following his own misfortune.
In an interview with GQ on July 4, the Stranger Things actor shared that he called Reynolds the day after his 2019 film Hellboy was released and it became clear it was going to tank.
“I know him a little bit," Harbour said. "I called him and I was like, Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you."
"What the f*ck is that like, because I think I’m going to hit that right now," he apparently said. "Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?”
While Harbour didn't reveal exactly what the actor told him, he did say that Reynolds was "sweet" about the whole situation.
Given the success the two have had as Chief Hopper and Deadpool respectively after their unfortunate projects, it seems the two did better than "survive" the situation.
Reynolds has referenced the flop in the past like when he was on Jimmy Fallon a few years ago and spoke about giving the infamous wife from the Peleton commercial a spot in his Aviation gin ad following the backlash she and the company received.
"I've been there in that position as an actor where you do something that doesn't quite work," Reynolds told the late-night host.
"And I really wish someone from a gin company called me right after Green Lantern and was like, 'Hey, I got something funny you can do as an answer to that!'"
Even though the movie didn't work out, there was one big perk — the movie set is where he met his future wife Blake Lively with whom he shares three beautiful girls.
